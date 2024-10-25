JoBlo TV roundup: Check out the free horror movies we shared this week! Wakefield Project, Blood Bags, and more

Last month, JoBlo Media and Octane Multimedia teamed up to launch a new YouTube channel named JoBlo TV, which hosts multiple feature films to watch for free throughout the week. The genres we’ll be focusing on at JoBlo TV are Action, Horror, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Thrillers – but for the month of October, we’re celebrating Halloween all month long with our JoBlotober event. It’s all horror all the time, and the latest batch of movies on the channel featured creatures and the supernatural.

The movies that have been released on JoBlo TV over the last week are A Wakefield Project, Blood Bags, and Painted in Blood. Here’s some information on each one of them:

Directed by L.A. Lopes from a screenplay by Lindsay Seim, A Wakefield Project has the following synopsis: Eric and Reese invest in a property in the little town of Wakefield. Chloe, a medium who used to live in Wakefield, returns to her roots to enlighten the new entrepreneurs on the history of the town. The property was originally owned by Nathan Cross, whose postmortem crimes stain the entire town. On a day when unprecedented solar flares target North America, Wakefield becomes the center of a temporary shift in atmospheric energies. The living are seeing the dead walk among them. As they find themselves in the heart of this nightmare until dawn, they need to face history in the flesh, and survive. Seim, who played the young Elise Rainier in Insidious: Chapter 2, stars in the film alongside Dennis Andres, Anthony Bewlz, Pedro Miguel Arce from Land of the Dead, The Exorcist‘s Eileen Dietz, and Texas Chainsaw 3D‘s Leatherface Dan Yeager, with the badass Rob Archer as the spirit of a murderous butcher.

Emiliano Ranzani directed Blood Bags and wrote the screenplay with Davide Mela and Scarlett Amaris. This one’s sort of a mixture of Urban Exploring, Vampires, Cults, Monsters, Legends, and Slashers. The synopsis: A monster stalks the corridors of an abandoned mansion, targeting those curious enough to find themselves inside. Two friends break in and discover that all exits have been sealed off. The creature that hunts them is growing hungry for their blood and there is no escape. It stars Makenna Guyler, Emanuele Turetta, Marta Tananyan, Alberto Sette, Salvatore Palombi, Denitza Diakovska, Franco Olivero, and Riccardo Leto, with Mario Cellini as The Creature.

Painted in Blood was written and directed by Aaron Mirtes, who has several other movies on JoBlo TV. This one tells the following story: Malik, an aspiring painter, takes a job as a security guard at an art museum to make extra cash. However things quickly become terrifying when the figure inside one of the paintings starts speaking to him and walking around at night. Deiondre Teagle, Deborah Seidel, Brad Belemjian, Zach Lazar Hoffman, Allison Shrum, Alice Raver, and David Ditmore star, with Dylan A. Young as The Creature. If you want to have a Mirtes marathon, we also have American Hunt, Clowntergeist, Curse of the Nun, and Ouija Craft on the channel.

To follow our JoBlo TV releases, click over to the YouTube channel and subscribe! We also recently launched a new page at JoBloYouTubeNetwork.com, where you can access all of our YouTube channels from one place.