Johnny Depp to play Satan in new Terry Gilliam movie opposite Jeff Bridges as God

Terry Gilliam is settling up his next project, and it sounds like a doozy. The Carnival at the End of Days will be a comedy in which God decides to wipe out humanity, and the only one who wants to save them is Satan, who will be played by none other than Johnny Depp.

Gilliam first pitched the idea last year, but he dropped a little more information about the project while speaking with Première at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival last month. In addition to Johnny Depp as Satan, The Carnival at the End of Days will also star Jeff Bridges as God alongside Adam Driver and Jason Momoa.

“ [Jeff Bridges] will not be the God we are accustomed to, ” Gilliam explained. “ In the film, God is nature. But a nature that can speak to you. I’m going to need animation to bring him life, because in the scene with God, there are at least fifteen animals. And it’s going to be complicated, because it has to be realistic. And it’s going to be very expensive. We’ll see what happens. But it’s a good scenario. It’ll be very fun for those who like to be offended. “

The director added that he’s still trying to figure out when and where The Carnival at the End of Days will be filmed, but he expects to start shooting next January. The film will also involve Satan searching for a human couple to present to God as the modern-day Adam and Eve, so we should expect more casting news as the project moves forward.

Now for the big question: will The Carnival at the End of Days actually happen? Gilliam doesn’t always have the best of luck getting his projects off the ground in a timely fashion; his last film, The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, spent decades in development hell and even started shooting over twenty years ago until a series of unfortunate events forced him to stop. Here’s hoping he has better luck with this project.

With his legal battles behind him, Depp has slowly been making his comeback with Jeanne Du Barry and even stepping behind the camera with Modi, his first directorial outing in over twenty years.