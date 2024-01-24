Jon Stewart is returning to The Daily Show for a once-a-week hosting gig during the upcoming presidential election

The former hard-hitting and hilarious host of The Daily Show, Jon Stewart, is returning to the show for the upcoming election cycle.

Papa Bear’s coming home! In a surprising move, Jon Stewart will return to The Daily Show for a once-a-week hosting spot during the forthcoming presidential election. Stewart returns to the late-night comedy program 25 years after first sitting behind the desk to deliver news with a comedic twist to countless fans. Stewart left The Daily Show eight years ago. Trevor Noah filled the void left by Stewart, enjoying another successful run as the bearer of outrageous news.

In addition to Stewart’s return, a rotating chair of the show’s correspondents will also host. The lineup of guest hosts includes Desi Lydic, Michael Kosta, Ronny Chieng, and Jordan Klepper. Stewart is responsible for hosting Monday nights, with correspondents picking up the torch for other days in the schedule. Stewart’s anticipated return begins on February 12. Additionally, Stewart will executive produce all show episodes through 2024 and 2025 to shift the news program in a new direction for the future. Showrunner Jen Flanz and Stewart’s manager, James “Baby Coll” Dixon, are also executive producers.

“Jon Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we are honored to have him return to Comedy Central’s The Daily Show to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season,” said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios. “In our age of staggering hypocrisy and performative politics, Jon is the perfect person to puncture the empty rhetoric and provide much-needed clarity with his brilliant wit.”

One has to imagine that Stewart is overflowing with jokes and commentary about today’s political climate. While he’s only contracted for a once-a-week spot, Stewart’s reputation and comedic knack will kick each week off with a bang.

What do you think about Jon Stewart returning to The Daily Show? Will you watch the Comedy Central show to hear Stewart’s take on the 2024 election cycle? How do you feel about the show continuing with a rotating chair of hosts for the remainder of the week? Does Stewart’s position as an executive producer instill confidence about The Daily Show‘s future? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.