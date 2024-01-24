Jon Stewart is returning to The Daily Show for a once-a-week hosting gig during the upcoming presidential election

The former hard-hitting and hilarious host of The Daily Show, Jon Stewart, is returning to the show for the upcoming election cycle.

By
The Daily Show, John Stewart, presidential election

Papa Bear’s coming home! In a surprising move, Jon Stewart will return to The Daily Show for a once-a-week hosting spot during the forthcoming presidential election. Stewart returns to the late-night comedy program 25 years after first sitting behind the desk to deliver news with a comedic twist to countless fans. Stewart left The Daily Show eight years ago. Trevor Noah filled the void left by Stewart, enjoying another successful run as the bearer of outrageous news.

In addition to Stewart’s return, a rotating chair of the show’s correspondents will also host. The lineup of guest hosts includes Desi Lydic, Michael Kosta, Ronny Chieng, and Jordan Klepper. Stewart is responsible for hosting Monday nights, with correspondents picking up the torch for other days in the schedule. Stewart’s anticipated return begins on February 12. Additionally, Stewart will executive produce all show episodes through 2024 and 2025 to shift the news program in a new direction for the future. Showrunner Jen Flanz and Stewart’s manager, James “Baby Coll” Dixon, are also executive producers.

“Jon Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we are honored to have him return to Comedy Central’s The Daily Show to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season,” said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios. “In our age of staggering hypocrisy and performative politics, Jon is the perfect person to puncture the empty rhetoric and provide much-needed clarity with his brilliant wit.”

One has to imagine that Stewart is overflowing with jokes and commentary about today’s political climate. While he’s only contracted for a once-a-week spot, Stewart’s reputation and comedic knack will kick each week off with a bang.

What do you think about Jon Stewart returning to The Daily Show? Will you watch the Comedy Central show to hear Stewart’s take on the 2024 election cycle? How do you feel about the show continuing with a rotating chair of hosts for the remainder of the week? Does Stewart’s position as an executive producer instill confidence about The Daily Show‘s future? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Source: Deadline
Tags: , ,
icon More TV News
Jon Stewart is returning to The Daily Show for a once-a-week hosting gig during the upcoming presidential election
Reacher, season 2, Amazon, Prime Video
Reacher Season 3: Amazon confirms the source material for the next chapter of the pulse-pounding series
Greg Nicotero will executive produce and direct the pilot episode of a TV series based on the Robert McCammon novel Swan Song
Swan Song: Greg Nicotero to direct pilot episode of TV series based on Robert McCammon novel
Marvel Studios has unveiled a batch of images from season 3 of their animated Disney+ series What If...?, showing some of the characters
What If…? season 3 first images unveiled by Marvel Studios
View All

About the Author

7991 Articles Published
facebook

Born and raised in New York, then immigrated to Canada, Steve Seigh has been a JoBlo.com editor, columnist, and critic since 2012. He started with Ink & Pixel, a column celebrating the magic and evolution of animation, before launching the companion YouTube series Animation Movies Revisited. He's also the host of the Talking Comics Podcast, a personality-driven audio show focusing on comic books, film, music, and more. You'll rarely catch him without headphones on his head and pancakes on his breath.

Latest The Daily Show News

Latest TV News

TV Reviews

Masters of the Air TV Review

Austin Butler and Callum Turner lead a companion series to Band of Brothers and The Pacific, from producers Steven Spielberg & Tom Hanks.

Load more articles