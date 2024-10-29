Ke Huy Quan to star in action thriller Fairytale in New York for Lionsgate

It’s been absolutely lovely to witness Ke Huy Quan’s return following the success of Everything Everywhere All at Once, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down. Lionsgate announced today that it has just closed a deal for Ke Huy Quan to star in Fairytale in New York, a new action thriller from Sisu director Jalmari Helander.

The official description reads: “ On Christmas Eve in New York City, an unassuming cab driver takes one last ride before going to celebrate the holiday with his estranged son. After a run-in with a gang of criminals, he embarks on a relentless pursuit to retrieve his kid’s priceless Christmas gift. ” The film is written by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani, with Beau Flynn producing through his FlynnPictureCo. banner.

Adam Fogelson, chair, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said, “ As soon as we watched Sisu, we knew Jalmari was a filmmaker we wanted to be in business with again. Fairytale in New York is a wildly entertaining, thrill ride of an action film and an emotionally resonant story about family. And every once in a while, an actor hits their prime—Ke Huy Quan is having that moment right now and his deep experience crafting action in front of and behind the camera as well as his exceptional likability make him the perfect actor for this project. “

Quan has several major projects coming up, including Love Hurts, an action comedy in which he plays a seemingly mild-mannered realtor with a dark secret that he is desperate to leave behind. “ Quan stars as Marvin Gable, a realtor working the Milwaukee suburbs, where ‘For Sale’ signs bloom. Gable receives a crimson envelope from Rose (Ariana DeBose), a former partner-in-crime that he had left for dead. She’s not happy, ” reads the synopsis. “ Now, Marvin is thrust back into a world of ruthless hitmen, filled with double-crosses and open houses turned into deadly warzones. With his brother Knuckles (Daniel Wu), a volatile crime lord, hunting him, Marvin must confront the choices that haunt him and the history he never truly buried. ” The film is set to hit theaters on February 7th.

He will also star alongside Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown in The Electric State. Directed by the Russo brothers, the film is set in an alternate, retro-futuristic version of the 1990s, where sentient robots resembling cartoons and mascots, who once served peacefully among humans, now live in exile following a failed uprising. The film will debut on Netflix on March 14th.