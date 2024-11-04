Kevin Bacon & Kyra Sedgwick to direct and star in Family Movie, a horror comedy which will also star their children

Kevin Bacon’s next movie will be a true family affair. Variety reports that Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are set to direct Family Movie, a horror-comedy in which they will also star alongside their children, Travis and Sosie Bacon.

Based on a screenplay by Dan Beers (Premature), the film follows “ an eclectic but tight-knit family of filmmakers who suddenly find themselves in a real-life horror movie when a body turns up on the set of their latest low-budget slasher. As the production spirals comically out of control, they realize the only solution to keep filming is to cover up the murder, by any means necessary. “

The Bacon family will also produce the project for Mixed Breed Films alongside Norman Golightly at Dark Castle Entertainment. “ There may not be a more compelling Hollywood family than the Bacons, ” said Golightly in a statement. “ We can’t wait to bring their unique dynamic to the screen and then wildly turn it on its head for audiences. “

Sedgwick first spoke of the project earlier this summer, but said the DGA might not cooperate when it comes to a joint credit. “ It’s very hard to get dual directing credit. If you promise the DGA that you will only direct together for the rest of your lives, then they’re more inclined to do it. But if not, they won’t, ” Sedgwick said. “ We’ll figure it out. But I’m very strategic. I wonder if more people will see this if it’s a Kevin Bacon film than a Kyra Sedgwick film? “ Of the foursome, Sedgwick has the most directing experience. She helmed Space Oddity, starring Kyle Allen and Alexandra Shipp, as well as TV movies Story of a Girl and Girls Weekend. She has also directed episodes of Grace and Frankie, Ray Donovan, City on a Hill, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.