Yorgos Lanthimos’s Kinds of Kindness gets Digital, and Blu-ray release dates, with bonus features aplenty

If you missed out on Yorgos Lanthimos’s Kinds of Kindness in theaters, fear not! The off-kilter dramatic comedy, starring Emma Stone (Poor Things, The Curse, Maniac), Jesse Plemons (Civil War, Killers of the Flower Moon, Antlers), and Willem Dafoe (Poor Things, The Lighthouse, Gonzo Girl) is getting Digital and Blu-ray release dates from Searchlight Pictures. Kinds of Kindness becomes available through digital retailers on August 27, with Blu-ray and DVD versions hitting shelves on October 8.

According to Searchlight’s press release, Kinds of Kindness is a triptych fable following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life, a policeman who is alarmed that his wife, who was missing at sea, has returned and seems a different person, and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.

Kinds of Kindness fans hoping to get more out of Lanthimos’s film’s home release can look forward to bonus features that take audiences behind the scenes. The first feature is It Takes All Kinds: The Vision of Kinds of Kindness. In this feature, you can join the cast for a behind-the-scenes look at this unique film written by Yorgos Lanthimos and Afthimis Filppou. See how the sets, costumes, cinematography, and music amplify the film’s themes and discover what RMF stands for.

JoBlo’s Eric Walkuski reviewed Kinds of Kindness for the site, saying the film’s unpredictability is its best asset. Adding, “Super fans of the director will surely be enamored with the film’s lurid quirks, while the casual moviegoer might wonder what the hell just happened during that almost three hour sideshow. It’s not exactly rewarding, but it’s also difficult to look away from.”

Sounds like Kinds of Kindness is right up my alley. Perhaps I’ll arrange a double-feature of Lanthimos’s Poor Things and Kinds of Kindness to set my brain on fire for an evening. I’ll take any opportunity to watch Emma Stone strut her stuff, and she looks to give an extra-weird performance in Lanthimos’s latest feature. Will you pick up a copy of Kinds of Kindness? Let us know in the comment section below.