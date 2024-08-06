Yorgos Lanthimos’s Kinds of Kindness gets Digital, and Blu-ray release dates, with bonus features aplenty

By
Focus Features has scheduled a 2025 release date for Bugonia, Yorgos Lanthimos' remake of Save the Green Planet

If you missed out on Yorgos Lanthimos’s Kinds of Kindness in theaters, fear not! The off-kilter dramatic comedy, starring Emma Stone (Poor Things, The Curse, Maniac), Jesse Plemons (Civil War, Killers of the Flower Moon, Antlers), and Willem Dafoe (Poor Things, The Lighthouse, Gonzo Girl) is getting Digital and Blu-ray release dates from Searchlight Pictures. Kinds of Kindness becomes available through digital retailers on August 27, with Blu-ray and DVD versions hitting shelves on October 8.

According to Searchlight’s press release, Kinds of Kindness is a triptych fable following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life, a policeman who is alarmed that his wife, who was missing at sea, has returned and seems a different person, and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.

Kinds of Kindness fans hoping to get more out of Lanthimos’s film’s home release can look forward to bonus features that take audiences behind the scenes. The first feature is It Takes All Kinds: The Vision of Kinds of Kindness. In this feature, you can join the cast for a behind-the-scenes look at this unique film written by Yorgos Lanthimos and Afthimis Filppou. See how the sets, costumes, cinematography, and music amplify the film’s themes and discover what RMF stands for.

JoBlo’s Eric Walkuski reviewed Kinds of Kindness for the site, saying the film’s unpredictability is its best asset. Adding, “Super fans of the director will surely be enamored with the film’s lurid quirks, while the casual moviegoer might wonder what the hell just happened during that almost three hour sideshow. It’s not exactly rewarding, but it’s also difficult to look away from.”

Sounds like Kinds of Kindness is right up my alley. Perhaps I’ll arrange a double-feature of Lanthimos’s Poor Things and Kinds of Kindness to set my brain on fire for an evening. I’ll take any opportunity to watch Emma Stone strut her stuff, and she looks to give an extra-weird performance in Lanthimos’s latest feature. Will you pick up a copy of Kinds of Kindness? Let us know in the comment section below.

Source: Searchlight Pictures
Tags: , ,
icon More Movie News
Ryan Reynolds, his mom, and Hugh Jackman grill Blake Lively’s new co-star, Brandon Sklenar, about his wicked intentions
Exclusive featurette clip promotes the home video release of the hit romantic comedy Anyone but You, starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell
The Running Man: Sydney Sweeney will not be co-starring with Glen Powell despite rumors
Ryan Reynolds praises Dafne Keen’s X-23 as the light shining on the “big beating heart” of Deadpool & Wolverine
panic room blu-ray
From Dogma to Panic Room: more hard-to-find movies (keep your DVDs)
View All

About the Author

8539 Articles Published
facebook

Born and raised in New York, then immigrated to Canada, Steve Seigh has been a JoBlo.com editor, columnist, and critic since 2012. He started with Ink & Pixel, a column celebrating the magic and evolution of animation, before launching the companion YouTube series Animation Movies Revisited. He's also the host of the Talking Comics Podcast, a personality-driven audio show focusing on comic books, film, music, and more. You'll rarely catch him without headphones on his head and pancakes on his breath.

Latest Kinds of Kindness News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles