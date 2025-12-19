What’s going on with the Marvel trailer leaks?

The first of four teaser trailers for Avengers: Doomsday is now playing exclusively in theaters alongside Avatar: Fire and Ash, but it didn’t stay secret for long. Earlier this week, the teaser leaked online (spoiling a returning character in the process), followed by audio from the second teaser and even the full trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Marvel is famously protective of its secrets (Tom Holland aside), so the sudden flood of trailer leaks raises an obvious question: what’s going on behind the scenes?

How the Spider-Man: Brand New Day Teaser Might Have Leaked

THR’s Heat Vision newsletter explored one theory for why these leaks have occurred, at least in the case of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. They explain that “ it escaped from a service studios use to get early feedback on trailers from average moviegoers, who sign NDAs in exchange for looking at stuff early… The Brand New Day trailer is played on a computer screen that could be logged into such a site, but it’s unclear. “

There have been rumours that the Brand New Day teaser trailer is scheduled to air with Anaconda on Christmas Day or during the Super Bowl in February, but no confirmation has been made.

What We Know About Brand New Day

Production recently wrapped on Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which has been directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) from a screenplay by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland has naturally returned as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, and Jon Bernthal joins him as Frank Castle/Punisher, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Michael Mando as Mac Gargan/Scorpion, and Marvin Jones III as Lonnie Lincoln/Tombstone. Liza Colón-Zayas and Tramell Tillman appear in unspecified roles. Sadie Sink is also playing a character whose identity has been shrouded in mystery, and we may see more of her, as reports suggest she has joined the cast of Avengers: Secret Wars.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to be released in theaters on July 31, 2026, followed by Avengers: Doomsday on December 18, 2026.