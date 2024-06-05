MaXXXine gets a new trailer: Ti West and Mia Goth continue the X and Pearl franchise in July

A new trailer has been released for MaXXXine, the final chapter in director Ti West’s X and Pearl trilogy, starring Mia Goth

MaXXXine , the sequel to director Ti West‘s films Pearl and X, is swiftly approaching its July 5th theatrical release date – and with exactly one month to go before we reach that date, a new trailer for the film has arrived online! You can check it out in the embed above.

MaXXXine is written and directed by West. Mia Goth reprises the role of X survivor Maxine Minx, a burlesque performer and adult film actress with the goal of being a star. The film has the following synopsis: In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past. As you can see in this trailer and the previous trailer, the Hollywood setting even allows for a visit to the Bates Motel.

Goth and singer Halsey are joined in the cast by Kevin Bacon (Tremors), Elizabeth Debicki (Tenet), singer Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan (Kiss Kiss Bang Bang), Bobby Cannavale (Netflix’s The Watcher), Lily Collins (Emily in Paris), and Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad. The Hollywood Reporter noted that Esposito is playing an agent for adult film and Z-list movie actors, Debicki’s character is a film director, Monaghan and Cannavale play LAPD detectives, and Bacon plays a private detective.

MaXXXine is being produced by A24, Ti West, Jacob Jaffke, Kevin Turen, and Harrison Kreiss. Mia Goth serves as executive producer.

If you want to see a preview of MaXXXine before July, A24 will be bringing franchise starter X back to theatres for one night only, on June 18th, and movie-goers who attend those June 18th screenings (tickets are available at THIS LINK) will get to see a preview of MaXXXine after the end credits roll.

There have been rumblings of a fourth movie in this franchise, but this new trailer for MaXXXine calls the film the final chapter in the series… Which, of course, doesn’t mean much when you’re talking about a horror franchise. We’ve seen plenty of “final chapter” movies that weren’t final at all.

Will you be catching MaXXXine on the big screen next month? What did you think of the new trailer? Let us know by leaving a comment below.