Melissa Barrera has no intention of leaving the horror genre behind

Scream (2022) and Scream VI star Melissa Barrera was fired from Scream 7, but that hasn’t made her want to leave horror behind

By

Scream (2022) and Scream VI star Melissa Barrera may have been fired from Scream 7, but she is in Universal Pictures’ upcoming “Dracula’s Daughter” film Abigail, which was directed by her Scream directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and is set to reach theatres on April 19th. Even beyond that film, Barrera told The Hollywood Reporter that she has no intention of leaving the horror genre behind.

Barrera, who has also starred in a horror movie called Bed Rest, said, “I don’t think I’ll be able to get away from horror, and I also don’t want to. I love the genre so much. It’s so much fun to make. Also, I think a genre that people show up to the theaters for no matter what. No stars have to be in the movie for people to show up. I think that just goes to show how big it is, and I think a lot of great directors start as horror directors. There’s just something about it.

Barrera’s latest movie is the horror rom-com musical Your Monster, which just premiered at the Sundance Film Festival – and earned a 6/10 review from JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray. The feature directorial debut of Caroline Lindy, who wrote the film based on her 2019 short of the same name, Your Monster centers on an aspiring actress Laura Franco, whose life falls apart after a cancer diagnosis and devastating breakup. The soft-spoken actress finds her voice again when she meets a terrifying, yet weirdly charming Monster living in her closet.

Barrera plays Laura Franco, with Tommy Dewey (Casual) as the monster. Edmund Donovan (Tell Me Lies) and Kayla Foster (The Deuce) are also in the cast. Barrera said she signed on to star in Your Monster because “This movie has comedy, romantic comedy, horror and musical theater. All the things that I love in one. It was a no-brainer.

What do you think of Melissa Barrera remaining dedicated to the horror genre even after her Scream 7 firing? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Barrera’s other credits include the musicals In the Heights and Carmen, as well as the survival thriller limited series Keep Breathing.

Scream Melissa Barrera

Source: The Hollywood Reporter
Tags: , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
Renny Harlin reveals that Samuel L. Jackson and the famous scene involving his character were added to Deep Blue Sea at the last minute
Deep Blue Sea: Renny Harlin on the famous Samuel L. Jackson scene and fighting to keep it out of the trailer
Shudder's The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs is celebrating Valentine's Day with the special Joe Bob's Very Violent Valentine
The Last Drive-In special Joe Bob’s Very Violent Valentine airs the week before Valentine’s Day
A clip has been released from the Freya Allan horror film Baghead, which is set to reach UK theatres this Friday
Baghead clip sends Freya Allan of The Witcher into a creepy basement
Masks of the Lost Boys characters David and Michael are coming from Trick or Treat Studios sometime in 2024
The Lost Boys: David and Michael masks coming from Trick or Treat Studios
View All

About the Author

14476 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Melissa Barrera News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles