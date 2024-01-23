Melissa Barrera has no intention of leaving the horror genre behind

Scream (2022) and Scream VI star Melissa Barrera was fired from Scream 7, but that hasn’t made her want to leave horror behind

Scream (2022) and Scream VI star Melissa Barrera may have been fired from Scream 7, but she is in Universal Pictures’ upcoming “Dracula’s Daughter” film Abigail, which was directed by her Scream directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and is set to reach theatres on April 19th. Even beyond that film, Barrera told The Hollywood Reporter that she has no intention of leaving the horror genre behind.

Barrera, who has also starred in a horror movie called Bed Rest, said, “ I don’t think I’ll be able to get away from horror, and I also don’t want to. I love the genre so much. It’s so much fun to make. Also, I think a genre that people show up to the theaters for no matter what. No stars have to be in the movie for people to show up. I think that just goes to show how big it is, and I think a lot of great directors start as horror directors. There’s just something about it. “

Barrera’s latest movie is the horror rom-com musical Your Monster, which just premiered at the Sundance Film Festival – and earned a 6/10 review from JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray. The feature directorial debut of Caroline Lindy, who wrote the film based on her 2019 short of the same name, Your Monster centers on an aspiring actress Laura Franco, whose life falls apart after a cancer diagnosis and devastating breakup. The soft-spoken actress finds her voice again when she meets a terrifying, yet weirdly charming Monster living in her closet .

Barrera plays Laura Franco, with Tommy Dewey (Casual) as the monster. Edmund Donovan (Tell Me Lies) and Kayla Foster (The Deuce) are also in the cast. Barrera said she signed on to star in Your Monster because “ This movie has comedy, romantic comedy, horror and musical theater. All the things that I love in one. It was a no-brainer. “

Barrera’s other credits include the musicals In the Heights and Carmen, as well as the survival thriller limited series Keep Breathing.