Melrose Place stars Heather Locklear, Daphne Zuniga and Laura Leighton are set to return to the steamy residential complex for a new revival

In the early 90s, producer Aaron Spelling and TV creator Darren Star struck primetime drama gold with the high school soap opera Beverly Hills 90210. The show laid the groundwork for some good old-fashioned scheduled viewing for homes waiting to see what kinds of trouble the kids at West Beverly would get into. While the series would get to put its characters in some compromising situations like Brandon’s gambling, Brenda‘s pregnancy scare, Dylan’s drug use or Donna Martin graduating, Spelling would explore more steamy stories with the spin-off Melrose Place. The show would crossover stars as Beverly’s Dylan and Kelly befriended Melrose resident Jake. And when Heather Locklear was added to the cast, the show’s popularity would skyrocket.

Among the bevy of shows that have returned in some fashion, Deadline is now reporting that Melrose Place will be getting a revival, and three of its stars are already attached to appear. Heather Locklear, Daphne Zuniga and Laura Leighton will be returning to the famous Los Angeles residence as CBS Studios is developing the new show and is shopping around for networks and streaming services. Lauren Gussis, the creator/executive producer of the Netflix/CBS Studios series Insatiable, will be writing for the revival. The pitch includes killing off one of the original show’s beloved characters from the start.

Per Deadline, “In the new installment, when one of their dearest friends dies suddenly, the OG residents of Melrose Place gather to honor the deceased. But the pressure cooker of a reunion soon uncovers old traumas, rekindles old romances, reignites old resentments, and reveals new secrets… throwing our characters into chaotic drama that’s reminiscent of the past, but with a much more modern perspective.”

Locklear, Leighton and Zuniga will naturally be reprising their roles as Amanda Woodward, Sydney Andrews and Jo Reynolds. Gussis, Leighton and Zuniga are also set to executive produce alongside Tiffany Grant and Jason Weinberg. The show will be a CBS Studios property as they own the Spelling library. The cast for the original show, like 90210, would evolve its cast of actors during its run. The revolving core cast over the years would feature names like Thomas Calabro, Josie Bissett, Doug Savant, Grant Show, Courtney Thorne-Smith, Rob Estes, Brooke Langton, Lisa Rinna, Kristin Davis and Alyssa Milano.

Do you think Melrose Place will secure a revival or not? And if so, will you enjoy it?

melrose place, heather locklear, daphne zuniga, laura leighton
