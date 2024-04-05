Michael J. Fox is open to return to acting despite his retirement

The iconic Michael J. Fox may have retired due to the worsening of his tragic condition, but the legendary star would still make the festival rounds when a documentary about his life premiered to great acclaim last year. Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie brought him back to the movies, except this time, he would be himself on camera. Fox may have decided to retire from the acting world, but let’s not forget that he is also a self-proclaimed “incurable optimist.” The Back to the Future star would recently talk to Entertainment Tonight and revealed that there is still a possibility of taking on a part if it’s right.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fox told ET that his priorities changed back in 1991 when he first received his Parkinson’s diagnosis. “My biggest goal, I think, was to raise a family. We have four amazing kids, and that’s been the big thing,” Fox told the entertainment news show. He continued, “And then the other is with the [Michael J. Fox] foundation.” However, when his documentary Still was brought up to him, it “just happened” and Fox says it ended up being a “big thrill,” so “if someone offers me a part, and I do it, and I have a good time, great.” It’s not lost on him that his options are very limited, but the Family Ties star would tell the publication he would accept a role if something came up that I could put my realities into it — my challenges — if I could figure it out.”