Moana 2 officially announced with the sequel set for a 2024 release, but where’s the original cast?

You’re welcome… again. Disney CEO Bob Iger announced today that Moana 2 is in the works. The original animated movie was released in 2016 and proved to be quite the hit, grossing $682 million worldwide, and featured more than a few earworms. The sequel is clearly further along than expected, as Iger revealed that the animated movie will actually hit theaters later this year on November 27th.

“ Moana remains an incredibly popular franchise, ” said Iger, “ and we can’t wait to give you more of Moana and Maui when Moana 2 comes to theaters this November. ” A first-look image and a special look at the film have also been released; you can check those out below.

Moana 2 will take “ audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced. ” Dave Derrick Jr. directed the sequel, with music by Abigail Barlow, Emily Bear, Opetaia Foa’i, and Mark Mancina.

While you would think that Dwayne Johnson and Auliʻi Cravalho would be back to reprise their roles of Maui and Moana, the press release makes no mention of them or any cast members. Here’s hoping that we’ll get an official announcement of their return at a later date.

If you’re wondering how the sequel seemingly came out of nowhere, Iger mentioned that it had originally been developed as a TV series for Disney+ before they decided to transform it into a feature film. In addition to Moana 2, there’s also a live-action Moana movie in development. Hamilton director Thomas Kail is slated to direct the movie, which features Dwayne Johnson reprising his role of Maui as well as producing through his Seven Bucks Productions banner.