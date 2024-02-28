Liam Neeson’s Naked Gun reboot, TMNT 2, PAW Patrol 3, and more get release dates

Paramount is polishing its crystal ball today and looking ahead at some of the films from the studio in the next few years. At least, that’s how it feels when Paramount earnings day comes along. The studio announced a 0.6% increase in stock today, with various release date announcements to whet investor’s whistles. Among the titles mentioned during today’s report, Paramount put dates on projects like Liam Neeson’s Naked Gun reboot, a sequel to 2023’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and more.

The Naked Gun reboot pratfalls into theaters on July 18, 2025, with Liam Neeson starring in the comedic role made famous by the late Leslie Neilsen. Akiva Schaffer directs, and executive produces the Naked Gun reboot, with Dan Gregor and Doug Man writing the script draft alongside Schaffer. One of the reasons this is exciting is that the trio partnered for the way-better-than-anticipated Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers film. If you’ve not seen the Rescue Rangers film, it’s like a spiritual successor to Who Framed Roger Rabbit and worth your attention. The Naked Gun films and Police Squad TV series inspire the Naked Gun reboot.

A sequel to 2023’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem arrives to shell-shock audiences in theaters on October 9, 2026, with Jeff Rowe returning to direct. While the sequel is years away, it’s important to remember that quality animation takes time, and since Mutant Mayhem was the best TMNT movie we’ve gotten since Secret of the Ooze, they should take their time.

PAW Patrol 3 woofs in theaters on July 31, 2026, from Spin Master and Nickelodeon Movies.

Elsewhere, the Robbie Williams original musical feature, Better Man, comes to theaters on Christmas Day, with an expanded release over MLK weekend on January 17, 2025. The project hails from The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey, with the story inspired by Williams’s life and career.

Paramount looks to put Novocaine in theaters on March 14, 2025. The action-packed project comes from Robert Olsen and Dan Berk, with Jack Quaid and Amber Midthunder leading the cast. Described as a high-concept action film, Novocaine “follows a sheltered bank executive (Quaid) with a rare genetic condition that prevents him from feeling pain. When his bank is robbed and one of his co-workers (Midthunder) is kidnapped, he is forced to act and turn his greatest liability into his greatest strength.”

Finally, Vicious, starring Dakota Fanning, comes to cinemas on August 8, 2025. Bryan Bertino directs from his own script. Here’s the official logline: After a late-night visitor leaves her with a strange present, a young woman must spend the night fighting for her existence as she slips down a disturbing rabbit hole contained inside the gift.

What do you think about Paramount’s theatrical lineup? Are you curious about Liam Neeson’s Naked Gun remake? Can a comedy like that fly in today’s climate? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.