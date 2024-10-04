Netflix pulls the plug on That 90s Show

Just after part 3 of the second season of That 90s Show dropped, Netflix has opted not to continue with the series.

It looks like the next generation of Forman and friends won’t get to experience Y2K as Netflix has decided not to continue with episodes of That 90s Show. The sitcom was a legacy continuation of the popular Fox series That 70s Show, which ironically started a couple of years after when this last season of That 90s Show takes place. The news of Netflix’s cancellation was confirmed by one of the show’s stars, Kurtwood Smith, who portrays Red Forman, as he posted on his Instagram about the news.

This decision comes after the second season had released its part 3 batch of episodes on the streamer. It was a decision that seemed to be coming as, according to Deadline, part 2, which debuted on June 27, only cracked the Netflix Top 10 list once in its first full week of release, with 1.8 million views. Netflix would then movee up the premiere of part 3 by nearly two months — from October 24 to August 22. Those eight episodes would unfortunately not crack the Top 10, which meant that they drew under 1.9 million in Part 3’s opening weekend, under 1.6 million in its first full week and under 1.4 million in its second week.

In his message to the fans, Kurtwood Smith, who continued his role from the run of That 70s Show, stated, “I’ve loved every minute of getting to bring Grandpa Red to life for you all. I’ve said it before but it’s worth mentioning again…this show had so much heart behind it and the most wonderful cast, writers, directors, producers and crew an actor could hope to work with. Thanks for letting Red and Kitty, their grandkid, all their grandkids friends and neighbors, the original cast members of That 70’s Show and all of our wonderful guest cast members entertain you for two seasons. To steal Red Forman’s words…we aren’t going to be dumbasses…we will shop the show, because good grandparents would try hard to get these kids graduated from high school.”

That 90s Show featured original cast members Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Forman and Kurtwood Smith as Red Forman. Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, and Tommy Chong pop into the show for brief guest spots, though the show doesn’t rely on them to keep fans of the original series coming back for more.

The newcomers to the cast had included Callie Haverda as Leia Forman, Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen, Maxwell Donovan as Nate, Mace Coronel as Jay Kelso, Reyn Doi as Ozzie, Sam Morelos as Nikki, Andrea Anders as Sherri, Nate and Gwen’s single mom.