Sam Rockwell, Haley Lu Richardson, Juno Temple & more to star in new Gore Verbinski movie

Believe it or not, but it’s been nearly eight years since the release of Gore Verbinski’s last movie — the underrated A Cure for Wellness — but the director finally has a new project in the works. Deadline reports that Verbinski has assembled a fantastic ensemble of actors for his action-adventure movie titled Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die.

Sam Rockwell, one of my all-time favourite actors, will be leading the cast, which includes Haley Lu Richardson (The White Lotus), Juno Temple (Fargo), Michael Peña (Ant-Man and the Wasp), and Zazie Beetz (Joker). Rockwell will star as a “ man from the future ” who arrives at a Los Angeles diner to recruit a “ precise combination of disgruntled patrons to join him on a one-night-six-block quest to save the world from the terminal threat of a rogue artificial intelligence. “

Matthew Robinson (Love & Monsters) has penned the script for Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die, with production set to kick off later this year in Cape Town, South Africa.

Gore Verbinski is best known for helming the first three installments of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, as well as the American remake of The Ring, the excellent animated movie Rango, and notorious box-office bomb The Lone Ranger. It’s not like the director has been kicking up his heels all this time, as he’s had numerous projects in the works that have fallen apart. He was attached to a live-action adaptation of Bioshock for many years before the project was shelved and was also in talks to direct the Gambit movie starring Channing Tatum. One of the last projects Verbinski was said to be working on was an adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s The Sandkings for Netflix, but we haven’t heard any updates on the project for a while.

Sam Rockwell can currently be seen starring in Matthew Vaughn’s Argylle. The film follows Bryce Dallas Howard as Elly Conway, a reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly’s fictional books — which center on secret agent Argylle (Cavill) and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate — begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past. Rockwell plays Aiden, a cat-allergic spy who races across the world to stay one step ahead of the killers as the line between Elly’s fictional world and her real one begins to blur. You can check out a review from our own Chris Bumbray right here.