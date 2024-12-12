David Fincher’s Panic Room is getting a 4K UHD release in February

A while back, we featured director David Fincher’s 2002 home invasion thriller Panic Room on a list of hard to find movies, given the fact that the movie had never made it to Blu-ray. Thankfully, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has now decided to make the movie easier to find, as they have announced that they’re giving Panic Room a 4K UHD release on February 18th!

Scripted by David Koepp, Panic Room has the following synopsis: Trapped in their New York brownstone’s panic room, a hidden chamber built as a sanctuary in the event of break-ins, newly divorced Meg Altman (Jodie Foster) and her daughter, Sarah (Kristen Stewart), play a deadly game of cat-and-mouse with three intruders—Burnham (Forest Whitaker), Raoul (Dwight Yoakam) and Junior (Jared Leto)—during a brutal home invasion. But the room itself is the focal point because what the intruders really want is inside it.

The 4K UHD release will feature the following extras: 4K ULTRA HD DISC – Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision, supervised by Director David Fincher – English Dolby Atmos + English 5.1 FEATURE + SPECIAL FEATURE BLU-RAY DISCS – Feature presented in high definition, sourced from the 4K master – English 5.1 – Special Features: – Commentary by David Fincher – Commentary by Jodie Foster, Forest Whitaker and Dwight Yoakam – Commentary by writer David Koepp and special guest – PRE-PRODUCTION: – 6 featurettes on the prep phase, from pre-visualization through testing – Interactive previsualization: Compare the pre-visualization, storyboards, dailies and final film in a multi-angle, multi-audio feature with optional commentary – PRODUCTION: – Shooting Panic Room: An hour-long documentary on the principal photography phase – Makeup effects featurette with Alec Gillis and Tom Woodruff Jr. – Sequence breakdowns: An interactive look at the creation of four separate scenes in the film – POST-PRODUCTION: – 21 documentaries and featurettes on the visual effects – On Sound Design with Ren Klyce – Digital Intermediate and other featurettes dealing with the post-production phase – A multi-angle look at the scoring session conducted by Howard Shore

The Panic Room 4K will be available as a limited edition steelbook, and an image of the steelbook can be seen at the bottom of this article.

Are you a fan of Panic Room, and will you be buying the 4K UHD? Let us know by leaving a comment below.