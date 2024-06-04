Peaky Blinders movie is officially a go at Netflix with Cillian Murphy returning

Thomas Shelby is back. Deadline reports that the Peaky Blinders movie is officially a go at Netflix, with Cillian Murphy set to reprise his iconic role.
Tom Harper (Heart of Stone) will direct the Peaky Blinders movie for Netflix, marking his return to the franchise. He previously directed the last three episodes of the first season. Series creator Steven Knight has penned the script, with production kicking off later this year. Knight will co-produce alongside Murphy, Caryn Mandabach, and Guy Heeley. Executive producers include Harper, David Kosse, Jamie Glazebrook, Andrew Warren, and David Mason.
“It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me,” Murphy said in a statement. “It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans.“
Knight added, “I’m genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen. It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war.“
“When I first directed Peaky Blinders over 10 years ago, we didn’t know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive,” Harper said in his own statement. “Peaky has always been a story about family — and so it’s incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix.“
Plot details are being kept under wraps for the time being, but Knight has previously teased that it could be set during World War II. The series debuted in 2013 and followed the exploits of the Peaky Blinders crime gang in the direct aftermath of the First World War. After six seasons, the series came to an end in 2022, but Knight always knew it would continue in another form. While the Peaky Blinders movie is supposed to provide a “fitting conclusion” to the TV series, Knight has also teased that there “will be other TV shows… that will continue to tell the story of this part of society and this family.“
