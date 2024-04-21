Poll: What Is Zack Snyder’s Best Film?

With Rebel Moon 2 hitting Netflix this weekend, we want to know what Zack Snyder film you think is the best!

Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon Part II: The Scargiver hit Netflix this weekend, and as expected, the film has become a lightning rod for controversy. Critics are hating it, while fans are more mixed (as were we). Many are simply waiting for the upcoming director’s cuts, which come out this summer. So, the time has come to take a look at all of Zack’s movies and put them up against each other. Which one do you think is the best?