Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon Part II: The Scargiver hit Netflix this weekend, and as expected, the film has become a lightning rod for controversy. Critics are hating it, while fans are more mixed (as were we). Many are simply waiting for the upcoming director’s cuts, which come out this summer. So, the time has come to take a look at all of Zack’s movies and put them up against each other. Which one do you think is the best?
Poll: What Is Zack Snyder’s Best Film?
With Rebel Moon 2 hitting Netflix this weekend, we want to know what Zack Snyder film you think is the best!
About the Author
Chris Bumbray began his career with JoBlo as the resident film critic (and James Bond expert) way back in 2007, and he has stuck around ever since, being named editor-in-chief in 2021. A voting member of the CCA and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic, you can also catch Chris discussing pop culture regularly on CTV News Channel.
Latest Zack Snyder News
Latest Movie News
Deadpool and Wolverine: The New Trailer Drops Tomorrow!
Sharpen those claws because tomorrow’s Deadpool and Wolverine trailer is set to reveal Jackman in action.
Poll: What Is Zack Snyder’s Best Film?
With Rebel Moon 2 hitting Netflix this weekend, we want to know what Zack Snyder film you think is the best!
Zack Snyder throws support behind James Gunn’s Superman
James Gunn said that Zack Snyder reached out to him over his Superman movie to offer his support for the project.
Weekend Box Office: Civil War manages to beat Abigail by a slim margin
Civil War pulled off a win at the box office, leaving new releases Abigail and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare in its dust.
Johnny Depp shreds studio heads and overblown budgets
As Johnny Depp awaits his return to cinema on home turf, many of us are wondering just what his Hollywood…
Stardust: Before Charlie Cox was Daredevil he starred in this underrated fantasy epic
Matthew Vaughn’s Stardust is one of the most underrated fantasy films of the last twenty years, and offered Charlie Cox an early role.
David Fincher details 8K transfer of Seven
David Fincher unveiled the 8K version of Seven over the weekend, although it had to be screened in 4K because technology hasn’t caught up.
Rachel Dratch doesn’t want a Debbie Downer movie…whomp whomp!
Saturday Night Live alum doesn’t think her Debbie Downer character could sustain a 90-minute feature film.
International distribution for Guy Ritchie’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare keeps the film out of UK and Canadian cinemas
Guy Ritchie’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is now playing in theaters throughout the United States. However, the ensemble action romp, starring…
Gladiator II: Everything We Know About the Ridley Scott Sequel
We have put together a list of everything we know (so far) about Ridley Scott’s long-awaited sequel Gladiator II
Load more articles
Follow the JOBLO MOVIE NETWORK
Follow us on YOUTUBE
Follow ARROW IN THE HEAD
Follow AITH on YOUTUBE