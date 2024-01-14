Poll: Favorite Stage-to-Screen Adaptation

What film based on a play has been your favorite?

By

With the Screen-to-Stage-back to Screen adaptation of Mean Girls landing in first place this weekend, we wanted to know what film based on a play has been your favorite? Are Oscar winning musicals such as Chicago or Amadeus your favorite? Maybe the classics like Grease or Little Shop of Horrors are more your speed? Or perhaps a nice court room drama such as A Few Good Men ranks number one for you? If you don’t see your favorite listed (we tried to list as many as we could, but there are a ton) click the “Other” button and let us know what your favorite is in the comments.

Favorite Stage-to-Screen Adaptation
