POLL: What’s Your Favorite Mad Max Movie?

We want to know which Mad Max movie is your favorite. Is it Fury Road? The Road Warrior? Furiousa? Let us know in this poll!

By
Mad Max, Furiosa, cameo

Yesterday, we posted our Mad Max movie rankings, and some readers took issue with some of the more controversial choices on the list, including putting The Road Warrior at number one. So, now’s the time for you all to have your own say counted in this week’s movie poll. What’s your favorite Mad Max movie? Let us know!

What is your favorite Mad Max movie?
Vote

Tags:
icon More Movie News
Mad Max, Furiosa, cameo
POLL: What’s Your Favorite Mad Max Movie?
best action movies
The 25 Greatest Action Movies of All Time!
Cannes
Sean Baker’s Anora wins Palme d’Or; Jesse Plemons, Selena Gomez, more also Cannes victors
fury road pg13
Fury Road: George Miller thought he was making a PG-13 movie
View All

About the Author

4713 Articles Published
facebook instagram [#167] Created with Sketch.

Chris Bumbray began his career with JoBlo as the resident film critic (and James Bond expert) way back in 2007, and he has stuck around ever since, being named editor-in-chief in 2021. A voting member of the CCA and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic, you can also catch Chris discussing pop culture regularly on CTV News Channel.

Latest Furiosa News

Latest Movie News

Movie Reviews

Atlas Review

Jennifer Lopez leads Netflix’s science fiction A.I. epic featuring Simu Liu and Sterling K. Brown

Load more articles