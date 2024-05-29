Anatomy of a Fall star Sandra Hüller to co-star alongside Ryan Gosling in the memory-altering space epic Project Hail Mary

Oscar-nominated actress Sandra Hüller will co-star with Ryan Gosling in the upcoming space survival epic Project Hail Mary.

Is space ample enough to withstand the power of two of Hollywood’s brightest stars? We’re about to find out when Oscar-nominated actress Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall) co-stars alongside Ryan Gosling (The Fall Guy, Stay, Barbie) for the upcoming interstellar epic Project Hail Mary. The feature-length project hails from Amazon MGM Studios, with Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Aditya Sood producing.

Lord and Miller will direct Project Hail Mary from a script by Drew Goddard (The Martian, Bad Times at the El Royale, The Cabin in the Woods). The film will be shot in IMAX and released wide on March 20, 2026. It is based on the Andy Weir novel of the same name—that’s right, the same guy who wrote The Martian. According to Deadline‘s exclusive report, the plot revolves around “a middle school science teacher, Ryland Grace (Gosling), who wakes up on a spaceship with no memory of who he is or how he got there. He must figure out how to complete his interstellar mission to save Earth from an astronomical catastrophe completely alone, until he meets a mysterious alien who has traveled light years to save his own species from the same fate.”

Man, the science fiction genre has given me trust issues. My first thought is that this alien is doing its best to ensure humankind’s extinction. I hope I’m wrong, but like I said, trust issues.

German actress Sandra Hüller brought the house down with her show-stopping performance in last year’s Anatomy of a Fall, focusing on a woman suspected of murder after her husband’s death. In the intense drama, the woman’s half-blind son is her only salvation as the sole witness to the incident. Hüller brings the goods to the Justine Triet-directed thriller, starring Swann Arlaud, Milo Machado-Graner, Antoine Reinartz, and Samuel Theis.

What do you think about Sandra Hüller joining Ryan Gosling for Project Hail Mary? What would you do if you woke up alone on a spacecraft floating in space? Would you succumb to space madness? Gather your wits and attempt to radio home. Find the nearest airlock and eject yourself into the void. I’d give an honest shot at survival until finally giving up the ghost and preparing myself for a leisurely spacewalk. Let us know how you’d react in the comments below.

