Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver finally gets an official poster; trailer tomorrow

The heroes of Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver leap into action with the new official poster.

Sofia Boutella Rebel Moon

Fans of Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire are counting the days until the release of Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver, touching down on April 19, 2024. And now, just over a month before the film makes its Netflix debut, the streamer released a new one-sheet showing the movie’s heroes in action:

The movie’s full trailer is set to debut tomorrow. Earlier this week, Empire released a new image of Sofia Boutella’s Kora primed and ready for action to get people excited about the follow-up to Snyder’s Star Wars-like sci-fi action spectacle. In the new image, Kora swings into an explosive firefight with guns blazing. Behind her, there looks to be tendrils of some kind emitting a glowing blue light. Is it possible Rebel Moon 2 has some Matrix vibes to go with its sinister Star Wars motif?

Rebel Moon 2, Sofia Boutella, image

“It’s a war film, 100 per cent,” Snyder told Empire about the anticipated sequel. “It’s got way more action than the first movie, very intense and crazy action.” In addition to off-the-wall action sequences, Snyder says plenty of character drama and emotional beats bring the cast closer together. “It’s absolutely an emotional rollercoaster you’re going to be on with these cats,” Snyder promises. “We discover the backstories of our heroes, and there is an interesting correlation between what’s happened to most of them to make this battle cathartic and symbolic.”

Boutella appears differently in the sequel, with a fresh haircut to keep things high and tight. Snyder says the new ‘do informs aspects of her journey and where fans can expect her to go next. “She’s shielding us from her real involvement, and there’s a bit of conflict around what she’s done,” Snyder says while feeding us breadcrumbs about the plot. “But in the end, what she offers the group, her skill set, and her desire to redeem herself makes her a powerful asset.”

While Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver is rated PG-13, an R-rated Snyder Cut of the first film arrives this summer. The Snyder Cut of Rebel Moon is an hour longer than the film’s original version. Snyder says the idea was always that there would be a second version. He maintains that this never happened on his previous director’s cuts. “All my other director’s cuts are me just reacting to the studio like getting noted and then freaking out and then running to home video to save me.”

What do you think of the new Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver poster? Are you excited for the second chapter of Zack Snyder’s sci-fi epic? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Empire
