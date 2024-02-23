Red Right Hand exclusive clip previews a shootout in Orlando Bloom thriller

We have an EXCLUSIVE clip from the Orlando Bloom action thriller Red Right Hand, which is now in theatres and on VOD

Magnolia Pictures is giving the action thriller Red Right Hand a theatrical and VOD release today, February 23rd, and to mark the occasion we have been given an EXCLUSIVE clip from the film! Giving a preview of more than a minute of the film, this clip involves a “house shootout scene”, and you can check it out in the embed above.

Directed by Eshom Nelms and Ian Nelms from a screenplay by first-time feature writer Jonathan Easley, Red Right Hand stars Orlando Bloom (Lord of the Rings), Chapel Oaks (Will Trent), Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead), Brian Geraghty (The Hurt Locker), James Lafferty (One Tree Hill), Jeremy Ratchford (Cold Case), Alexandra Park (12 Feet Deep), Scott Haze (Jurassic World Dominion), and Andie MacDowell (Groundhog Day). Here’s the synopsis: Cash (Orlando Bloom) is trying to live an honest and quiet life taking care of his recently orphaned niece Savannah (Chapel Oaks) in the Appalachian town of Odim County. When the sadistic kingpin Big Cat (Andie MacDowell) who runs the town forces him back into her services, Cash learns he’s capable of anything – even killing – to protect the town and the only family he has left. As the journey gets harder, Cash is drawn into a nightmare that blurs the lines between good and evil. Red Right Hand has the kinds of characters who leave an unforgettable imprint on you.

Previous credits from the Nelms directing duo include Squirrel Trap, Lost on Purpose, Waffle Street, Small Town Crime, and Fatman (the action thriller that starred Mel Gibson as Santa Claus).

Red Right Hand was produced by Mike Gabrawy, Basil Iwanyk, Michelle Lang, Erica Lee, Zak Kristofek, Jason Tamasco, and Ryan Donnell Smith. George Bennett, Alastair Burlingham, Danny Chan, Ford Corbett, Luke Daniels, Marc Danon, Jatin Desai, Tara Finegan, Greg Friedman, Joshua Harris, Nathan Klingher, Alan Pao, Gary Raskin, Dori A. Rath, Galen Smith, and Ryan Winterstern served as executive producers, with Nicole Flores as line producer.

What did you think of our exclusive clip from Red Right Hand? Will you be watching this movie on VOD this weekend, or catching a theatrical screening? Let us know by leaving a comment below.