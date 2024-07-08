Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will march into San Diego Comic-Con to promote Season 2 of the series

It sounds like San Diego Comic-Con is returning to full power later this month, with guests like Marvel Studios and Prime Video bringing surprises to the annual celebration of entertainment and all things geeky. Amazon Prime Video is pumping fans up for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, with a significant presentation for the series’ upcoming return to the airwaves. Prime Video will host an exclusive press and influencer reception (by invitation only) on Thursday, July 25, to mark the occasion.

Additionally, Prime Video is bringing a Power of the Rings panel to Hall H on Friday, July 26, from 11:05 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay lead the panel for an exclusive look at the new season. After the main event, at 1:45 p.m., fans can head to Venue 808 in San Diego for a meet-and-greet with cast members courtesy of the fan site TORn (TheOneRing.net). The event includes a display of costumes and props from the second season, giving fans an up-close-and-personal look at relics and fashion from Middle-earth.

In Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, “Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will. Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots… as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all… each other.”

Are you excited about Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power marching into San Diego Comic-Con? Have you purchased tickets to the show? We’ll cover the event from the show floor, with news hounds writing from their home offices. SDCC is always a whirlwind, and with the past few years being shaky because of the pandemic, people are more than ready to help get SDCC back on track.