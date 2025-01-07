George A. Romero’s Resident Evil documentary gets a trailer and is available to watch now!

The documentary George A. Romero’s Resident Evil is now available to watch, and you can check out the trailer right here

Before the Resident Evil franchise ended up in the hands of Paul W.S. Anderson, the filmmaker who was developing a cinematic adaptation of the zombie video game series was the one who first brought us the concept of flesh-eating zombies: Night of the Living Dead (and Dawn of the Dead and Day of the Dead) director George A. Romero. For decades, fans have been pondering what it would have been like if Romero had been able to bring his vision of Resident Evil to the screen – and that’s the subject of the documentary George A. Romero’s Resident Evil , which has just been given a Digital and On Demand release today (you can rent or buy it on Amazon at THIS LINK). To promote the release, a trailer has also dropped online, and you can watch that in the embed above.

Directed by Brandon Salisbury, George A. Romero’s Resident Evil was produced by Key 13 Films in association with Point Five Films. Here’s the synopsis: George A. Romero’s Resident Evil delivers an immersive, stylized experience, weaving together archival footage, newly uncovered documents, and fresh interviews with key personalities. Taking inspiration from documentaries like Jodorowsky’s Dune, Salisbury crafts a compelling narrative that revisits the people and the creative vision behind this unproduced adaptation. Through candid interviews with industry insiders, George A. Romero’s Resident Evil brings to light the enduring mystery and the ambitious spirit that could have redefined the franchise’s journey into Hollywood.

George A. Romero’s Resident Evil received some input from Romero’s personal assistant Jason Bareford. As the story goes, Romero had an assistant play through Resident Evil so he could watch the gameplay while writing the adaptation – and Bareford was that assistant. When the project was first announced, Bareford said the mission with this documentary was to set the record straight on what really went on behind the scenes when Romero’s version of Resident Evil was in the works. He was in the room when decisions were being made, and when Romero was informed that Constantin Film no longer intended to make the movie with him.

Salisbury provided the following statement: “ George Romero gave birth to modern horror, the modern zombie, and ultimately Resident Evil. I am honored to bring fans the untold story of his most important unmade project, to celebrate the legacy of the man that inspired me to pursue filmmaking as a career. I hope fans enjoy this ultimate experience in survival horror. “

Keith Leopard, President of distributor Uncork’d Entertainment, had this to say: “ Uncork’d is honored to bring George A. Romero’s Resident Evil to fans who have long awaited the untold story behind this legendary, unmade project. This documentary pays homage to Romero’s incredible vision and the power of storytelling that transcends what could have been. We’re excited for audiences to finally experience the mystery and legacy of his work in a whole new way. “

Will you be watching George A. Romero’s Resident Evil? Check out the trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below.