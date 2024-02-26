Alec Baldwin’s Involuntary Manslaughter trial for the Rust shooting incident begins in July

Alec Baldwin heads to court this summer after Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer set a date for the 30 Rock actor’s involuntary manslaughter case focusing on the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. If he’s found guilty, Baldwin could face 18 months to three years in prison with $5000 in fines for his part in Hutchins’ death.

“Jury selection is scheduled for July 9, 2024,” wrote Judge Sommer in an order made public Monday morning. With Baldwin present in the Santa Fe courtroom, the trial is expected to run from “July 10 to July 19, 2024.”

Baldwin shot Hutchins on October 21, 2021, on Rust’s Bonanza Creek Ranch set just outside Santa Fe after a gun he was holding during a rehearsal discharged a live round. Baldwin says he never pulled the trigger. A jury will investigate his claim in a court of law and decide his fate. Rust director Joel Souza was also injured in the incident.

Alec Baldwin was originally charged last year, but the charges were dropped just a few months later. However, they were dropped “without prejudice,” meaning the prosecutors could still refile charges as the investigation continued. Baldwin was again charged with involuntary manslaughter earlier this month, with the actor’s lawyers saying, “We look forward to our day in court.”

While Alec Baldwin is free without bail, the actor does have to adhere to several conditions passed down by New Mexico judge T. Glenn Ellington, including not possessing a firearm, drinking alcohol, or having contact with any witnesses involved in the case, except for business matters related to the movie. He’s also not allowed to leave the U.S. without the court’s permission.

“Defendant is permitted to have contact with potential witnesses only in the capacity laid out herein: In connection with the ‘Rust’ movie and other related and unrelated business matters: provided, however, that Defendant is not permitted to discuss the accident at issue, or the substance of his or the witness’s potential testimony in this case,” reads the conditions.