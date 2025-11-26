Sadie Sink speaks on the speculation around her Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers character

While Sadie Sink is closing the chapter on her Stranger Things days this year, she’ll still be right in the nerd culture trenches with her entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sink joined the cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day and was recently reported to be added to the production of Avengers: Doomsday. Interestingly, who she will be playing in these films has yet to be announced, and speculation has naturally started based on her look. Could she be Jean Grey? Names like Mayday Parker, Gwen Stacy and Madelyne Pryor have also been thrown around.

According to Deadline, Sink would tease a possible change to her look to throw anticipating fans off the scent of her character’s identity. She told Entertainment Weekly,





A lot of people forget that hair color can change, but yeah, I understand all of the theories. People will just have to wait and see. I’m excited for all of it to maybe be put to rest.”

When asked if she might be playing Jean Grey, Sink responded, “That was happening before I even knew that I would be working on this project. I was like, ‘Wait! What are people talking about?’”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is still shooting, with the production slated to wrap up in the middle of December. Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) is directing from a screenplay by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Holland has naturally returned as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, and he’s joined by Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/Punisher, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Michael Mando as Mac Gargan/Scorpion, and Marvin Jones III as Lonnie Lincoln/Tombstone. Liza Colón-Zayas and Tramell Tillman appear in unspecified roles.

Before we get to Secret Wars, we’ve got Avengers: Doomsday to look forward to. The stacked cast of the Marvel flick includes Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, Simi Liu as Shang-Chi, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Kelsey Grammer as Hank McCoy, Lewis Pullman as Bob, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr, Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner, Rebecca Romijn as Raven Darkhölme, James Marsden as Scott Summers, Channing Tatum as Remy LeBeau, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, and Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom. The film is set to hit theaters on December 18, 2026, and will be followed by Secret Wars on December 17, 2027.

