Experience cinema’s best head explosion in crisp Ultra-HD as Scanners comes to 4K Blu-ray this year

One of David Cronenberg‘s most beloved films is getting a brand-new ultra-high-definition treatment. Blu-ray.com has revealed that the label Second Sight is going to be releasing new Blu-rays and 4K Blu-rays of Scanners. The sci-fi thriller, which features powerful telepaths, is sealed in history as having one of (if not THE best) head explosion scenes. And you can now see it in every gory detail when the new physical media is released on March 31.

Scanners stars Jennifer O’Neill, Stephen Lack, Patrick McGoohan, Lawrence Dane, and Michael Ironside. Following his 1975 film Shivers, Cronenberg penned a treatment for a sci-fi story called Telepathy 2000. The basic idea of the plot concerned a protagonist named Harley Quinn raping a woman telepathically in a subway before revealing itself as a spy story of corporate espionage. The evil Cytodyne Amalgamate Corporation deliberately bred Scanners as a government program to overtake the world. This idea eventually became the Cronenberg classic and you can check out the details of the release below.

The description reads,

“A scientist recruits a drifter with extraordinary telepathic ability to hunt down an equally powerful ‘scanner’ who, together with others of their kind, is hellbent on taking over the world.”

Special Features and Technical Specs: