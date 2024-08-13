SOULM8TE: David Rysdahl joins film set in the M3GAN universe

David Rysdahl has joined Lily Sullivan in the cast of the thriller SOULM8TE, which is set in the world of the M3GAN films

Last week, it was announced that Evil Dead Rise actress Lily Sullivan will play the lead in SOULM8TE , which is “a new movie in the M3GAN universe.” Now Deadline has broken the news that Sullivan is being joined in the cast by David Rysdahl, whose credits include Fargo season 5, The Family, No Exit, Black Mirror, Oppenheimer, and Booger.

As mentioned, SOULM8TE is set in the same world as the 2022 film M3GAN and its upcoming sequel M3GAN 2.0, which is aiming for a June 27, 2025 theatrical release. These films come from the recently merged companies Atomic Monster (headed up by Wan) and Blumhouse Productions (headed up by Jason Blum).

James Wan, his wife Ingrid Bisu, and Rafael Jordan (Salvage Marines) crafted the story for this one, with Jordan writing the first draft of the screenplay. Kate Dolan (You Are Not My Mother) is on board to direct the film and has done her own rewrite of the script. SOULM8TE will show us what happens when a man acquires an Artificially Intelligent android to cope with the loss of his recently deceased wife. In an attempt to create a truly sentient partner, he inadvertently turns a harmless lovebot into a deadly soulmate. Rysdahl is playing the man, while Sullivan plays the android.

James Wan and Jason Blum are producing SOULM8TE, while Michael Clear and Judson Scott of Atomic Monster serve as executive producers with with Ingrid Bisu. Alayna Glasthal is the executive leading the project for Atomic Monster.

Dolan previously provided the following statement: “ Fundamentally, I view this film as an exploration of relationships and loneliness. Despite technological advances, there are enduring human truths we cannot escape, and I am looking forward to delving into those depths. ” Wan added: “ SOULM8TE is a thrilling and seductive addition to the M3GAN universe. We’re excited to partner with Kate to bring this story to life with her unique cinematic vision and point of view. “

SOULM8TE is being described as a 1990s erotic thriller with a new technological twist.

Are you interested in SOULM8TE? What do you think of David Rysdahl and Lily Sullivan leading the cast? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Universal Pictures has already picked out a release date for the film: January 2, 2026.