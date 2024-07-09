New Girl and Fargo actor Lamorne Morris to star opposite Nicolas Cage in Spider-Noir as Robbie Robertson

MGM+ and Prime Video’s live-action Spider-Noir series continues to weave a delicate web of talent as New Girl and Fargo actor Lamorne Morris joins the cast. The Sony Pictures-produced series, starring Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir, is one of the most anticipated projects spinning out of the studio’s Spider-Verse, which has had trouble keeping hope alive after the disastrous reception of Madame Web. Lamorne Morris plays Robbie Robertson in Spider-Noir, a determined workhorse and dedicated journalist. As an embattled black professional in 1930s New York, Robertson tackles the stories no one else wants to touch to make ends meet. He’s willing to do whatever it takes to keep his head above water in a city overrun with mystery and crime.

Spider-Noir comes from executive producers and showrunners Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot. The story revolves around Peter Parker, a downtrodden detective navigating the harsh shadows and alleyways of 1930s New York. Throughout the adventure, Peter must reckon with his past while striving to be the only superhero in the Big Apple.

Harry Bradbeer directs and executive produces the first two episodes of Spider-Noir, with the show developed by the team behind Sony’s Into the Spider-Verse. Spider-Noir will debut domestically on MGM+‘s linear channel and then globally on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories.

Nicolas Cage stars alongside Maika Monroe and Blair Underwood in the Oz Perkins-directed crime thriller Longlegs. The terrifying film joins an FBI agent’s pursuit of a serial killer (Cage), leaving a series of occult clues leading to his wake of murders. Longlegs creeps into theaters on July 12.

Lamorne Morris, known chiefly for his role as Winston Bishop on the Zooey Deschanel-led comedy series New Girl, also plays Deputy Witt Farr in the acclaimed Fargo drama series. Morris plays Garrett Morris in the upcoming SNL 1975, a behind-the-scenes story about the moments leading up to the legendary comedy show’s first broadcast.

Are you excited about Spider-Noir? Are you fascinated by Sony’s choice to present the show in live-action? I’m overwhelmingly stoked for this series, and pray to the ghost of Stan Lee it’s leagues better than Madame Web.