Stanley Tucci says his Captain America: The First Avenger role is one of the greatest he’s ever had

Stanley Tucci was there for the beginnings of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing Abraham Erskine in Captain America: The First Avenger. The character was the scientist who created the Super Soldier Serum, and Tucci told Variety that he still considers Dr. Erskine to be one of the greatest roles he’s ever had.

“ I loved ‘Captain America: The First Avenger,’ it was one of the greatest roles and jobs I’ve ever had, ” Tucci said. “ I was there for three weeks and had a wonderful time, and I also loved playing that character. I was cast as a 70-year-old man at the age of 50, so that was disturbing, but that’s all right; I was flattered and insulted at the same time. “

Although Dr. Erskine was killed shortly after giving Steve Rogers the Super Soldier Serum, Tucci did return to voice the character in several episodes of Marvel’s What If…?.

Tucci was most recently seen starring alongside Ralph Fiennes and John Lithgow in Conclave. Directed by Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front), the film follows “ one of the world’s most secretive and ancient events – selecting the new Pope. Cardinal Lawrence (Fiennes) is tasked with running this covert process after the unexpected death of the beloved Pope. Once the Catholic Church’s most powerful leaders have gathered from around the world and are locked together in the Vatican halls, Lawrence uncovers a trail of deep secrets left in the dead Pope’s wake, secrets which could shake the foundations of the Church. “