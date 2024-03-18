Star Wars: The Acolyte sets Disney+ premiere date; plus first trailer dropping tomorrow

Star Wars: The Acolyte has finally set its official premiere date on Disney+, with the much-anticipated series launching on the streaming service on June 4th. You can also check out the first poster for the series, which features a blood-streaked lightsaber. Not only that, but the first official trailer for the series will drop tomorrow morning, so be sure to check back here to watch it!

Set hundreds of years before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, The Acolyte takes place during the High Republic era of the franchise. The series stars Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies), Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Dafne Keen (Logan), Charlie Barnett (You), Jodie Turner-Smith (Anne Boleyn), Rebecca Henderson (Russian Doll), Dean-Charles Chapman (Game of Thrones), Joonas Suotamon (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), and Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix Resurrections).

The logline reads: “ An investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems. ” The first footage from the series was released at the Star Wars Celebration last year, and while there have been leaks, I’m excited to finally see something official from the series.

The Acolyte creator Lesyle Headland has said that the series will flip the script from other Star Wars stories as it won’t always be told from the perspective of the Jedi. “ I think that what makes this show different and interesting is that it’s from the perspective of the villains of Star Wars, ” Lesyle Headland explained. “ These are people who are using the Force in their own way, dipping into the darker sides of the Force and are doing it without being sanctioned by the larger institution, which, in this case, is the Jedi. ” Headland added that the series will feature “ more Jedi than you’ve seen in any of the Star Wars content, ” but also more “ morally ambiguous characters ” as well.

The Acolyte will premiere on Disney+ on June 4th, and don’t forget about that trailer tomorrow!