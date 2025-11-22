A copy of Superman #1 has sold at auction for over $9 million

You might want to check out your momma’s attic because there could be a gold mine there. A copy of Superman #1 has sold for a whopping $9.12 million at an auction run by Heritage, becoming the most expensive comic of all time.

The comic was discovered by three brothers in the attic of their late mother’s house. Their mother had bought the comic when she was just nine years old in Depression-era San Francisco. She had told her children that she had some “ rare comics somewhere, ” but could never remember where they were. She died just before the pandemic, but the brothers only got around to going through her house earlier this year. They were expecting to have to haul out a lot of junk, but instead, they found Superman #1 in a box of yellowed newspaper clippings.

The copy of Superman #1 has been graded a 9.0 out of 10 by the Certified Guaranty Company, making it the highest-quality copy known to exist. The previous record for the most expensive comic sold at auction was set last year, when Action Comics #1 was sold for $6 million.

That’s just crazy. You never know what’s hidden away gathering dust (and value) in someone’s house. I’m still hoping that my wife’s childhood collection of Beanie Babies will pay off one day.

