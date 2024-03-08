Terry Crews joins Dave Bautista in the J.J. Perry action-comedy The Killer’s Game

Terry Crews is a serial entertainer. The energetic actor has a muscular physique that action icons Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger were impressed with when they worked with him on The Expendables franchise. However, despite the hulking image, Crews would not limit himself to action movies as he would use his charismatic charm for such sitcoms like Everybody Hates Chris and Are We There Yet?, as well as being the host for the reality competition, America’s Got Talent. Crews is now ready to throw some fists and let the bullets fly yet again. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Crews will be seen in an upcoming action-comedy that will co-star the equally charismatic muscleman, Dave Bautista. Crews and Bautista have recently wrapped filming on The Killer’s Game.

The film’s synopsis, as reported by THR, says, “Based on Jay Bonansinga’s novel, The Killer’s Game follows a veteran assassin (Bautista), who, according to the film’s synopsis, is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness and authorizes a hit on himself to avoid the pain that is destined to follow. But soon after, he finds out that he was misdiagnosed— and must fend off an army of former colleagues trying to kill him.”

Crews is reportedly playing a character that was previously set to be played by rapper-turned-actor Ice Cube. The cast also includes Ben Kingsley and Sofia Boutella, who can currently be seen in Zack Snyder‘s Netflix space opera, Rebel Moon.

The movie is directed by stuntman J.J. Perry, who has directed action sequences in second units for films like some of the recent Fast & Furious sequels, Warrior and Blood and Bone. Perry made his feature directing debut with the Jamie Foxx/Dave Franco horror-action-comedy Day Shift, which can be seen on Netflix. The screenplay was written by Rand Ravich and James Coyne. Mad Chance’s Andrew Lazar and Endurance Media’s Steve Richards are on board as producers of the film, along with Kia Jam. In addition to starring in the movie, Dave Bautista will executive produce with Jonathan Meisner for Dogbone Entertainment. Scott Lambert is also executive producing. Jake Katofsky and Vanessa Humphrey will be co-producing as well.