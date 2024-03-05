Rebel Moon star Sofia Boutella “affected” by negative reaction, will continue to defend it

The chatter of Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon had just enough buzz to it for the eventual December 2023 release to be disappointing. Visually, it looked about as mesmerizing as you’d expect from Snyder, but A Child of Fire lacked in the storytelling, characters and originality departments, with pretty much everyone noticing how much it blatantly ripped off better sci-fi franchises (you know the ones…). Finding those who loved the movie and even anticipate the follow-up, next month’s The Scargiver, is much harder – like finding the exact droids you’re looking for – but star Sofia Boutella will continue to defend Rebel Moon.

In a new interview with Vulture, Sofia Boutella said she came prepared for Rebel Moon haters, saying, “I always thought that I was fully armed to take on those punches, and then I read the critics that came down on Rebel Moon and it really affected me. And I’m just gonna be honest about it. I feel like I’m carrying it for everybody that cared so much about this project, and that’s what affected me. Not the way I look. If anything, I’ve been pretty lucky and people like my work in it, but the movie was criticized.” She continued showing her support for the cast and crew, adding, “It really affected me for all of those who put so much heart, tears, and sweat in this project. It’s hard to see something being demolished to that extent. I’m proud to have been part of it, and if there is no more Rebel Moon, it will be a very important part of my life that I will defend forever.”

While elsewhere in the interview she did praise Snyder for allowing her to develop her character Kora into more than just what was on the page, one might notice here that Sofia Boutella’s defense of Rebel Moon is more personal than anything. While that’s fine and the movie is clearly significant to her, one might have hoped Boutella would cite more specifics, as writer Kurt Johnstad did in his own defense, sticking up for the visuals and emotions.

