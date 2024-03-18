Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver trailer continues the fight for freedom in a galaxy plagued by injustice

Zack Snyder and Netflix want to kick your work week off with a bang! So, steal a few minutes away from your job, ask your co-worker for a distraction, and bask in the science-fiction spectacle of the Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver trailer. The follow-up to Snyder’s 2023 hit finds Kora (Sofia Boutella) and her motley crew of rebels preparing for the ongoing battle against an oppressive ruling force, the Motherworld.

Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made.

Sofia Boutell returns to Zack Snyder’s dark Star Wars-like world as Kora in the Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver trailer as the Scargiver, with Ed Skrein rising from the grave as the nefarious Atticus Noble. Returning cast members from Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire include Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Staz Nair, and Anthony Hopkins as the voice of evolving robot guardian Jimmy. Part Two also stars Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Stuart Martin, Ingvar Sigurðsson, Alfonso Herrera, Cary Elwes, Rhian Rees, Elise Duffy, Sky Yang, and Charlotte Maggi.

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver launches on Netflix on April 19, one day shy of, well, you know. You might want to hit your local dispensary a day or two early so you can fly as high as the streaming numbers inevitably will be for the Rebel Moon sequel’s debut. Even without the accompaniment of recreational “refreshments,” Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver is sure to answer burning questions from the original while expanding the world and characters like never before. While Rebel Moon came out of the gate swinging, the second chapter of Snyder’s Rebel Moon could deliver on the promise of being bigger and better than its predecessor.

