Planet X? The Arbor King? Vin Diesel posted, then deleted, an update on Groot’s future in the MCU

By
Posted 17 minutes ago
Vin Diesel posted an update on a new Groot project, possibly called Planet X or The Abor King, then quickly deleted itVin Diesel posted an update on a new Groot project, possibly called Planet X or The Abor King, then quickly deleted it

Sometimes, it seems like Vin Diesel uses social media as a way to will projects into existence. For example, he spent years dropping updates on a fourth Riddick film, talking up its potential – and sure enough, a fourth Riddick film went into production last year. Five months ago, he posted updates on various projects, including the new Riddick movie, Fast X2, another xXx sequel, a potential film adaptation of the TV series Kojack, a Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots movie, a sequel to the 2015 film The Last Witch Hunter – and a Marvel project that no one else has ever referenced, Planet X. Diesel said, “Some say it’s Marvel’s most anticipated movie, haha. The film where Groot returns to his home planet.” Well, Diesel does provide the voice of the tree creature Groot, so I guess if there is a Groot movie in the works, he would be one of the people most in-the-know about it. Now, the folks at SuperHeroHype noticed that Diesel posted another update on Planet X this morning, this time referring to the project as The Arbor King… but then, he quickly deleted what he had written about it!

SuperHeroHype reports that Diesel wrote, “So much to be excited about… Finally finished the Groot sequel for our friends at Disney… The Arbor King. You all know the other films in process or upcoming, but something about the continuation of that beloved floral colossus just feels deferent. Haha. Blessed.” Now, the post simply reads, “So much to be excited about… Blessed.

Vin Diesel Groot
Image courtesy of SuperHeroHype

It’s not clear what work Diesel completed on this mysterious Planet X / The Arbor King project, although one would assume that it means he has already recorded his line(s), rather than the possibility that he would be writing the script. Maybe this is an animated project, sort of a follow-up to the Baby Groot show I Am Groot on Disney+… but why is Vin Diesel the only one talking about it? Who’s directing this thing? Who wrote the script?

I guess we’re just going to have to wait and see, while keeping an eye on Diesel’s social media to see if he lets any more information slip.

Are you interested in this Planet X / The Arbor King Groot project Vin Diesel’s teasing? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: SuperHeroHype
