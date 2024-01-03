The Dark Knight Trilogy: How Christopher Nolan Re-introduced Batman

We’ve seen Batman adapted from the pages of DC comics to the big screen many times since the mid-1960s. From Adam West’s take on the caped crusader to Robert Pattinson’s most recent take in Matt Reeves’ The Batman– there has been no shortage of actors to dawn the cape and cowl of the Dark Knight. However, without question, one of the most respected and iconic renditions of Batman is Christian Bale’s three-film run as Gotham’s defender. Those who experienced 2005’s Batman Begins in theaters were in awe at the first glimpse we got at Nolan and Bale’s creation. And in today’s Scene Breakdown– We’re going to watch Batman’s introduction scene in each of the three movies in the beloved Nolan Trilogy- then we’re going to discuss the scenes, break them down and then rank each one from our least favorite to our most favorite.

Batman Begins shows Batman for the first time when we see him taking down Falcone and his goons in a kinetic action sequence that features Batman kicking some ass, throwing a Batarang, and of course, using that iconic Christian Bale Batman voice. I prefer the look of the Batman suit in this particular film over the other two upgrades that the character will get over the next two movies.

The Dark Knight is Nolan’s 2008 sequel that changed comic book movies forever. This is famously the film that introduced the world of Heath Ledger’s Joker, as well as a Batman suit that would finally allow the crime fighting ninja we know as Batman to turn his neck without a full body rotation. When Batman is introduced in this movie- we see Scarecrow (played by the beloved Cillian Murphy) is dealing his fear toxin to a local gang when a slew of Batman imposters show up in a parking garage with guns and makeshift suits. Upon a fight with the fake Batman- the Bat Tumbler breaks through the wall, and Batman swoops in to duke it out with enemies and allies alike. The scene is stunning in its visuals and the way it shows Batman’s increasing armoury of gadgets.

The Dark Knight Rises shows a retired Bruce Wayne for the film’s first half- only for him to make a triumphant return after 7 years of hiding in the second half. This scene has significantly less combat than the previous two, but it does sport the iconic Bat-cycle as well as a riveting chase scene with explosions, gunshots, and the like. This scene, when isolated from the rest of the film, is less impactful than it is when watched in the film. The movie’s story builds up to Batman’s return in a way that makes the scene feel earned. However, on its own, it doesn’t quite have me on the edge of my seat.