The Demon Disorder trailer shows an evil that grows inside of you

Shudder has proven itself to be the haven of innovative horror movies. Their recent Late Night with the Devil has amassed critical and audience praise. Their partnership with AMC continues to bring in new content, like the upcoming announced thriller The Cycle, which has just tapped Daredevil’s Deborah Ann Woll to be the lead. The horror streaming service has now brought us the trailer for The Demon Disorder, which they have acquired with AMC networks. The film comes from special effects master Steven Boyle (THE MATRIX Trilogy, THE HOBBIT Trilogy, KING KONG). The streamer also released the trailer for the highly anticipated film, which marks Boyle’s feature directorial debut. Starring John Noble (THE LORD OF THE RINGS Trilogy), Charles Cottier, Christian Willis, and Dirk Hunter, the film will make its exclusive streaming debut on Shudder in Fall 2024.

The official plot synopsis reads,

“The Australian demonic family drama centers on Graham, a man haunted by his past since the death of his father and the estrangement from his two brothers. Jake, the middle brother, contacts Graham claiming that something is horribly wrong: their youngest brother Phillip is possessed by their deceased father. Graham reluctantly agrees to go and see for himself. With the three brothers back together, they soon realize they are unprepared for the forces against them and learn that the sins of their past will not stay hidden. But how do you defeat a presence that knows you inside and out? An anger so powerful it refuses to stay dead?”

Steven Boyle expresses his excitement in bringing this new twist on possession to life, “We are thrilled that THE DEMON DISORDER has reached its final resting place with our friends at Shudder. It’s a community and fanbase that we hold in the highest esteem and we couldn’t be happier to be on this journey with them!” Samuel Zimmerman, the Head of Programming for Shudder also adds, “After years of a creating a range of elaborate visual experiences through his work as a special effects designer on iconic films, we’re thrilled to give Steven Boyle a platform for his feature length directorial debut with THE DEMON DISORDER. Full of impressive body horror that fans have come to expect from this master of effects, Boyle’s film is an engrossing story about breaking generational curses that viewers will find both unsettling and amusing.”

Written and directed by Boyle, along with Toby Osborne (PINDAM) as writer, THE DEMON DISORDER is produced by Boyle and Ally Muller and executive produced by Michael Spierig and Peter Spierig.