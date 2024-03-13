Raves call The Fall Guy the best action-comedy in years, a tribute to stunt work

The Fall Guy has heard major praise out of its SXSW premiere, with people calling it one of the best action-comedies in recent memory.

The Fall Guy had its world premiere at SXSW just last night and reviews right out of the gate are explosive, with many calling it one of the best action comedies in years. This is pretty awesome to hear considering the movie is based on a TV show that most of us likely never watched and some of us may have never heard of.

But the hype is real for The Fall Guy, so let’s check out some of the praise:

THE FALL GUY is one of the best action comedies in years. If TROPIC THUNDER, LETHAL WEAPON, & FLETCH had a baby this is it. Pure entertainment. Somehow Ryan Gosling is even better in this than BARBIE. Sorry, not sorry. 😬 — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) March 13, 2024

THE FALL GUY is great fun. Old school, expensive, pre-franchise-obsession Hollywood blockbuster. Funny Ryan Gosling is the best Ryan Gosling. #SXSW pic.twitter.com/uVSrAKPCZl — Ryan @ SXSW Scott (@RyanScottWrites) March 13, 2024

(To paraphrase Drake & Josh)

Oh. My. God. Just saw the best recent action-comedy in the history of mankind.



The Fall Guy was one of the BEST theatre experiences I’ve see at #SXSW2024.



As for the movie itself, go see it in theaters May 3rd. https://t.co/U4zBhEpWpc pic.twitter.com/eGfJRflKnz — Uriel @ SXSW (@UrielTheMan21) March 13, 2024

Ahead of the first screening of The Fall Guy, star Ryan Gosling introduced the movie alongside director David Leitch, sharing stories from the set and working to give stunt people their due, something that Gosling and co-star Emily Blunt also did during Sunday’s Academy Awards in a special presentation of cinematic stunt work (although we all know the category still deserves real recognition). Gosling also noted that The Fall Guy was meant to be a genuine crowd-pleaser, which seems to hold based on the initial reactions.

As such, it’s great to see that this combination of on-screen charisma and stellar stunt work has worked. Hopefully this translate to the box office as well, as The Fall Guy is in a prime position for Universal to help kick off the summer, landing a May 3rd release date that puts it ahead of franchise movies Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Bad Boys 4, and Inside Out 2.

THE FALL GUY is what we love to see in a big action romcom and further showcases why comedic Ryan Gosling never disappoints. His chemistry with Emily Blunt is electric. The stunt work is outstanding. This acts as, not only, a celebration to stuntmen, but a crew as a whole. #SXSW pic.twitter.com/5bTbO0AzSZ — Bryan Sudfield @ SXSW (@BryanSudfield) March 13, 2024

THE FALL GUY is a silly unapologetic celebration of crew. The idea that thousands of talent (who are easily overlooked) can help make a crazy project come true and make new dreams for filmmakers. Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt are dynamite. The stunts are absolutely wonderful #SXSW pic.twitter.com/6UjXr4BP0t — kevin l. lee @ SXSW (@Klee_FilmReview) March 13, 2024

THE FALL GUY

Three closest thing Gosling has done to The Nice Guys, this action comedy is a love letter to stuntmen and a charmingly old fashioned romantic date movie. Mainly a showcase for Gosling’s movie star charms, but Hannah Waddingham is having the time of her life. #SXSW pic.twitter.com/bZqnGaQxro — Whitlock And Pope 🏳️‍⚧️🤘at SXSW (@WhitlockAndPope) March 13, 2024

While it’s too early for a projected Rotten Tomatoes score, we’re absolutely looking at The Fall Guy being fresh and now officially one of the must-see movies of the first half of 2024.

None other than Steven Spielberg shared his love of the movie with Gosling at the Golden Globes, much to the star’s surprise…so it looks like all those that also dug The Fall Guy are in some pretty good company! On this interaction, Gosling said, “As far as I’m concerned it doesn’t matter anymore what happens. Steven Spielberg liked it. That was an all-time moment for me. I’m really excited for people to see it. I think it’s a really special movie.”

Here is the plot of The Fall Guy: “Ryan Gosling plays Colt Seavers, a stuntman laid low by an on-set performance gone so wrong that it nearly killed him, while Emily Blunt is Jody Moreno, a former camera operator (and former love) getting her big break as the director of a ridiculously extravagant sci-fi Western that needs his help. ” Lee Majors, who starred in the series of the same name, is expected to make a cameo…But no, Gosling will not be singing the theme like Majors did.

Are you looking forward to The Fall Guy more now that reactions were strong out of SXSW? Let us know in the comments section below!