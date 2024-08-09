Michael Giacchino unveils main theme for The Fantastic Four: First Steps

The D23 Expo has kicked off in Anaheim, California, and attendees at the Music of Marvel panel were treated to something special: Michael Giacchino’s main theme for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. You can listen to the theme for yourself below.

Michael Giacchino’s full score for ‘THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS’ has arrived! 4️⃣💙 pic.twitter.com/iY4VwDvSuI — Fantastic Four Updates (@F4Update) August 9, 2024

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now in production, with Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic; Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman; Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, aka The Thing, and Julia Garner as the Shalla-Bal version of the Silver Surfer. Additionally, the great Ralph Ineson will play Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds. Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have also joined the cast in undisclosed roles.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will launch Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is being directed by Matt Shakman (WandaVision) from a script by Eric Pearson, Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, and Ian Springer. Shakman has teased that the movie will be unlike anything we’ve seen from Marvel so far. “ It’s different in so many ways, ” Shakman said. “ I wish I could be specific. I wish I could say more. But we are doing things very differently from a story standpoint, from an approach to the filmmaking standpoint, that really fits the material. I wish I could say more. I would love to, but I can’t. But I think it’s going to be unlike anything you’ve seen before, and certainly unlike anything at Marvel that you’ve seen before. ”

The official title of the film was unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con last month, as was a short teaser trailer that concluded with a glimpse of Galactus himself. Shakman confirmed that the film is set in an alternate 1960s inspired by famed concept artist Syd Mead. “ We’re not just doing the ’60s, we’re doing retro-future ’60s, ” Shakman said. “ It’s part what you know from the ’60s, but part what you’ve never seen before. ” The Fantastic Four: First Steps will hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

