The Flight Attendant canceled after two seasons

The Flight Attendant has been canceled by Max after two seasons, but star Kaley Cuoco had already assumed the plane had landed.

It’s been nearly two years since the second season of The Flight Attendant premiered on Max, so it should come as no surprise that the series has officially been canceled.

Based on the novel by Chris Bohjalian, The Flight Attendant stars Kaley Cuoco as Cassie, an “alcoholic flight attendant drawn into a world of espionage when she wakes to find a dead man in her hotel bed.” The second season found the character drawn into another mystery as she moonlights as a CIA asset.

What started out as an attention-grabbing book cover quickly evolved into an extraordinary flight of a lifetime,” Cuoco said in a statement. “I always envisioned TFA as a limited series and thanks to an incredible creative team, we were able to deliver two thrilling seasons. Personally, playing Cassie has been a dream come true and I am so grateful for everyone who played a part in bringing this extremely original series to life.

Creator and executive producer Steve Yockey added, “The Flight Attendant was a true passion project, and the reception from viewers and critics alike was pretty stunning. Our unorthodox spectacle of a show really found people. As we all move on to new projects, those two seasons of television and the incredible team of professionals behind them will always stay at the top of my list.

The Flight Attendant third season isn’t cleared for takeoff, says Kaley Cuoco

Shortly after the second season concluded, Cuoco expressed doubt that a third season was in the cards. “It’s going to take a lot of thought to make sure if we go back that it’s better than the last two, which is very hard to do,” Cuoco said. “There’s definitely interest in doing a third season. I think for me, at this moment, the plane has landed.” She did say that the second season finale did a “beautiful job in tying it up in a pretty bow, but if you had to open the bow [for a third season], it would be okay.” Cuoco scored two Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on the show, which also snagged a nom for Outstanding Comedy Series for its first season.

Any fans of The Flight Attendant out there who are sad to see the series get canceled?

Source: THR
