The Front Room: trailer released for Brandy Norwood, Eggers brothers horror film

A24 has released a trailer for the horror film The Front Room, directed by Robert Eggers’ brothers Max and Sam Eggers

By

Almost two years have gone by since A24 announced that production was underway on the psychological horror film The Front Room, with Brandy Norwood (Queens, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer) taking on the lead role and Max and Sam Eggers – the younger brothers of The Witch, The Lighthouse, and The Northman director Robert Eggers – at the helm. Now we’re only a couple months away from the film’s theatrical release date of September 6th (a date that puts it in direct competition with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice), and A24 has just unveiled a trailer. You can check it out in the embed above.

Based on a short story by Susan Hill, The Front Room has the following synopsis: Everything goes to hell for newly-pregnant Belinda (Brandy) after her mother-in-law (Kathryn Hunter) moves in. As the diabolical guest tries to get her claws on the child, Belinda must draw the line somewhere… If you would like to read the short story source material, it can be found in Hill’s collection The Travelling Bag and Other Ghostly Stories. Copies can be purchased at THIS LINK.

Norwood is joined in the cast by Kathryn Hunter (The Tragedy of Macbeth), Andrew Burnap (WeCrashed), and Neal Huff (Spotlight).

The Front Room is being produced by A24, along with Lucan Toh, Babak Anvari, and Bryan Sonderman of Two & Two Pictures, as well as Julia Oh and David Hinojosa of 2AM. A24 is financing the project and will be handling the worldwide theatrical release.

Max Eggers co-wrote The Lighthouse with his brother Robert and was a production assistant on Robert’s 2008 short film adaptation of the Edgar Allan Poe story The Tell-Tale Heart. Sam Eggers was also a production assistant on that short film, and on The Witch. Sam also co-wrote and co-edited the 2018 documentary Olympia, about actress Olympia Dukakis.

Are you interested in seeing a horror film from the brothers of Robert Eggers? Let us know what you thought of the trailer for The Front Room by leaving a comment below.

The Front Room

Source: Arrow in the Head
Tags: , , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
A24 has released a trailer for the horror film The Front Room, directed by Robert Eggers' brothers Max and Sam Eggers
The Front Room: trailer released for Brandy Norwood, Eggers brothers horror film
A trailer has been released for Alejandro Brugués' The Inheritance, starring Bob Gunton, Peyton List, and Rachel Nichols
The Inheritance trailer: Alejandro Brugués horror film reaches theatres and VOD in July
Coraline director Henry Selick is planning to make a stop-motion adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Ocean at the End of the Lane
The Ocean at the End of the Lane: Henry Selick planning new stop-motion Neil Gaiman adaptation
We still don't know if there's going to be a Chucky season 4, but Chucky season 3 is coming to Blu-ray in August
Chucky season 3 gets an August Blu-ray release
View All

About the Author

15390 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Brandy Norwood News

Latest Horror News

Horror Movie Reviews

The Exorcism Review

PLOT: A troubled actor exhibits disruptive behavior while shooting a horror film. His estranged daughter wonders if he’s slipping back…

Load more articles