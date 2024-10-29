Natalie Portman and Jenna Ortega are in talks to sell a dead guy in The Gallerist from Birds of Prey director Cathy Yan

After coming face-to-face with the Ghost With the Most in Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Jenna Ortega (Wednesday, X, Scream VI) will deal with another dead guy alongside Natalie Portman (Black Swan, The Professional, Thor: Love and Thunder) in Cathy Yan‘s upcoming film The Gallerist. Ortega and Portman are circling the project, which finds the Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn helmer back in the director’s chair. In addition to directing the picture, Yan co-wrote the screenplay with James Pedersen. In addition to her starring role, Portman produces the film alongside Jonathan King, Ash Sarohia, Tom McCarthy, Rae Baron, Sophie Mas, and Zola Elgart Glassman.

Details about The Gallerist are scarce. Still, Deadline says the film focuses on a desperate gallerist who conspires to sell a dead guy at Art Basel Miami. If Portman and Ortega join the movie, Yan’s next project could become one of the hottest tickets in Tinsel Town.

Dead Pigs director Cathy Yan directed one of the DCEU’s best and brightest films, Birds of Prey, starring Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ella Jay Basco, and Ewan McGregor. Despite being review-bombed, Birds of Prey rose above the noise with sass, glitter, bone-crunching violence, and mounds of cocaine, giving the anti-hero ensemble film a place among DC’s best live-action offerings. Yan directed an episode of HBO’s Succession following Birds of Prey, though fans have been waiting to see what she’ll do next. The Gallerist could be the dark answer to their burning question, with Portman and Ortega leading the charge.

After returning as Jane Foster for Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder, Natalie Portman starred in Todd Haynes’ psychological drama May December before starring as Maddie Schwartz in Apple TV+’s Lady in the Lake. The thought of Portman and Ortega teaming up with Cathy Yan for The Gallerist is very exciting. What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.