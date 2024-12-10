The Giant Spider Invasion film rights are going up for public auction

The rights to the 1975 creature feature The Giant Spider Invasion (including sequel and remake rights) are going up for auction

Back in 1975, director Bill Rebane brought the world The Giant Spider Invasion , an independent sci-fi action horror film that managed to get network play on both ABC and CBS, was mocked on Mystery Science Theater 3000, and made somewhere in the range of 15 to 22 million dollars on a budget of $300,000. Now, Julien’s Auctions has announced that the rights to the film are going up for public auction this week! This includes remake and sequel rights. The winning bidder will also receive the original 35mm negative of the film. The rights to The Giant Spider Invasion are being offered by the current rights holder, who happens to be Rebane.

This auction is part of the Julien’s Auctions and Turner Classic Movies collaboration A Week of Hollywood Legends: Sci-Fi, Horror, & Action, which will take place at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, California on December 12th. The man-eating spider prop, which is said to be in museum-quality shape because it has been partially refurbished by the Merrill Historical Society in Wisconsin, is also going up for auction.

Directed by Rebane from a script by Richard L. Huff and Robert Easton, The Giant Spider Invasion has the following synopsis: After a black hole strikes, it opens up another dimension in a rural Wisconsin town, and soon there is an invasion of gigantic arachnids who crave human flesh. NASA scientists Dr. Vance and Dr. Jenny Langer try their best to save humanity as a romance blooms between them. Meanwhile, local Dan Kester squabbles with his wife, Ev, and has a dalliance with local bartender Helga.

Steve Brodie, Barbara Hale, Robert Easton, Leslie Parrish, Alan Hale, Bill Williams, Kevin Brodie, Dianne Lee Hart, Tain Bodkin, Paul Bentzen, J. Stewart Taylor, Christiana Schmidtmer, and William W. Gillett, Jr. star.

The rights to the film are expected to go for an amount somewhere in the $75,000 – $95,000 range. The spider prop might pull in another $20,000 – $30,000.

Would you like to own the rights to The Giant Spider Invasion, including the remake and sequel rights? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.