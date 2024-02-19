The Golden Schmoes: The Nominees Are In!

Thanks to your votes, we have compiled the final list of nominees for The 22nd Annual Golden Schmoes, honoring the best movies of 2023! Final voting is on now and ends at midnight on March 1st, with winners to be announced on Friday, March 8th, with the Oscars set to happen the following Sunday, March 10th. For those experiencing the Golden Schmoes for the first time, CLICK HERE to see what it’s all about. You can get a ton more info in our FAQ, but the process is a piece of cake and lots of fun. Even if you didn’t participate in the nominations part of the process, you can still help vote for the winners.

The nominations were an interesting bunch, but the Schmoes were dominated by the Barbenheimer phenomenon, with Barbie and Oppenheimer the movies with the two most votes. Barbie managed to edge out Oppenheimer in terms of award nods, with 17 nominations, while Christopher Nolan’s film earned 14.

MOST NOMINATIONS BY FILM:

Barbie: 17 nominations

Oppenheimer: 14 nominations

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: 10 nominations

Killers of the Flower Moon: 10 nominations

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: 7 nominations

No records were broken in terms of MOST nominations (which to this day still belongs to Christopher Nolan’s Inception with 19 nominations). One thing worth noting is how our readers corrected many of the presumed Oscar snubs. Greta Gerwig earned a nomination for best director (for Barbie), Margot Robbie got a best actress nod, Zac Efron got some love for The Iron Claw, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse cleaned up. John Wick: Chapter 4 also did really well, particularly in the action categories, as did the underrated Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning. Once again, the amazing range of votes made me very proud to be part of the JoBlo community. I think our readers have awesome taste in movies!

Check out the complete list of nominations below and start voting right hereAre some of your favorite 2023 movies in this year’s Golden Schmoes?

Favorite Movie
– Oppenheimer
– Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
– John Wick: Chapter 4
– Barbie
– Killers of the Flower Moon		Worst Movie
– The Flash
– Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
– Exorcist: Believer
– Expend4bles
– Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
Best Director
– Christopher Nolan: Oppenheimer
– Yorgos Lanthimos: Poor Things
– James Gunn: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
– Martin Scorsese: Killers of the Flower Moon
– Greta Gerwig: Barbie		Best Screenplay
– Oppenheimer
– Barbie
– The Holdovers
– Killers of the Flower Moon
– Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Most Overrated Movie of the Year
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Maestro
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Killers of the Flower Moon		Most Underrated Movie
– Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
– The Creator
– The Iron Claw
– Renfield
– Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant
Trippiest Movie
– Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
– Poor Things
– Infinity Pool
– Beau is Afraid
– Asteroid City 		Best Comedy
– Barbie
– The Holdovers
– No Hard Feelings
– Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
– Bottoms
Best Horror
– Talk to Me
– Scream VI
– Evil Dead Rise
– Thanksgiving
– M3GAN		Best Animated
– Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
– Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
– Elemental
– The Boy and the Heron
– The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Best Sci-Fi Flick
– Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
– Godzilla Minus One
– The Creator
– Infinity Pool
– Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse		Breakthrough Performance
– Dominic Cessa: The Holdovers
– Abby Ryder Fortson: Are You There God, It’s Me, Margaret
– Lily Gladstone: Killers of the Flower Moon
– Sophie Wilde: Talk to Me
– Cailee Spaeny: Priscilla
Biggest Disappointment
– Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
– The Flash
– Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
– Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
– Shazam: Fury of the Gods		Biggest Surprise
– Barbie
– Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
– Godzilla Minus One
– Wonka
– Talk to Me
Best Actor
– Cillian Murphy: Oppenheimer
– Leonardo DiCaprio: Killers of the Flower Moon
– Zac Efron: The Iron Claw
– Paul Giamatti: The Holdovers
– Jeffrey Wright: American Fiction		Best Actress
– Emma Stone: Poor Things
– Margot Robbie: Barbie
– Lily Gladstone: Killers of the Flower Moon
– Carey Mulligan: Maestro
– Greta Lee: Past Lives
Best Supporting Actor
– Robert Downey Jr: Oppenheimer
– Mark Ruffalo: Poor Things
– Robert De Niro: Killers of the Flower Moon
– Charles Melton: May/ December
– Ryan Gosling: Barbie		Best Supporting Actress:
– Rosamund Pike: Saltburn
– Da’Vine Joy Randolph: The Holdovers
– America Ferrera: Barbie
– Julianne Moore: May/ December
– Emily Blunt: Oppenheimer
Coolest Character
– John Wick: John Wick Chapter 4
– Caine: John Wick Chapter 4
– Ken: Barbie
– Barbie: Barbie
– Ethan Hunt: Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning		Best Music
– Oppenheimer
– Barbie
– Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
– Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
– Killers of the Flower Moon
Favorite Poster
– Oppenheimer
– Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
– Barbie
– Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
– Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny		Best Trailer
– Oppenheimer
– Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
– Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning
– Killers of the Flower Moon
– Barbie
Most Memorable Scene
Oppenheimer: Trinity Test
Barbie: Battle of the Ken’s
John Wick Chapter 4: Finale
Godzilla Minus One: First Attack
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse cliffhanger ending		Best Action Sequence
Dead Reckoning: Train Sequence
Extraction 2: 20-minute “oner”
Across the Spider-Verse: Spider-Society Chase
John Wick: Chapter 4: Staircase Sequence
– Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: No Sleep till’ Brooklyn Fight
Favorite Celebrity
– Cillian Murphy
– Margot Robbie
– Ryan Gosling
– Emma Stone
– Tom Cruise		Best Line of the Year
– I am Kenough: Barbie
– I believe we did: Oppenheimer
– Now I am become death, the destroyer of worlds: Oppenheimer
– Gloria’s Speech: Barbie
– Imma do my own thing: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Special Effects of the Year
– Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
– The Creator
– Oppenheimer
– Godzilla Minus One
– Mission Impossible: Dead Recknoning

PAST WINNERS:

2022/ 2021/ 2019/ 2018 / 2017 / 2016 / 2015 / 2014 / 2013 /2012 / 2011 / 2010 / 2009 / 2008 / 2007 / 2006 / 2005 / 2004 / 2003 / 2002 / 2001

