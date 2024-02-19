The Golden Schmoes: The Nominees Are In!

The nominees are in and now it’s time to vote for your favorite movies of the year with the Golden Schmoes!

Thanks to your votes, we have compiled the final list of nominees for The 22nd Annual Golden Schmoes, honoring the best movies of 2023! Final voting is on now and ends at midnight on March 1st, with winners to be announced on Friday, March 8th, with the Oscars set to happen the following Sunday, March 10th. For those experiencing the Golden Schmoes for the first time, CLICK HERE to see what it’s all about. You can get a ton more info in our FAQ, but the process is a piece of cake and lots of fun. Even if you didn’t participate in the nominations part of the process, you can still help vote for the winners.

The nominations were an interesting bunch, but the Schmoes were dominated by the Barbenheimer phenomenon, with Barbie and Oppenheimer the movies with the two most votes. Barbie managed to edge out Oppenheimer in terms of award nods, with 17 nominations, while Christopher Nolan’s film earned 14.

MOST NOMINATIONS BY FILM:

Barbie: 17 nominations

Oppenheimer: 14 nominations

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: 10 nominations

Killers of the Flower Moon: 10 nominations

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: 7 nominations

No records were broken in terms of MOST nominations (which to this day still belongs to Christopher Nolan’s Inception with 19 nominations). One thing worth noting is how our readers corrected many of the presumed Oscar snubs. Greta Gerwig earned a nomination for best director (for Barbie), Margot Robbie got a best actress nod, Zac Efron got some love for The Iron Claw, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse cleaned up. John Wick: Chapter 4 also did really well, particularly in the action categories, as did the underrated Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning. Once again, the amazing range of votes made me very proud to be part of the JoBlo community. I think our readers have awesome taste in movies!

Check out the complete list of nominations below and start voting right here! Are some of your favorite 2023 movies in this year’s Golden Schmoes?

PAST WINNERS:

