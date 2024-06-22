The Hidden Gems of Tubi’s Horror Catalogue

With the recent news that Tubi surpassed Max, Disney+ and Paramount+, it got me thinking about how far the service has come. It was mostly just seen as a joke but now it’s beating some of the heavy hitters. I’m not exactly shocked as even my grandparents have proclaimed their love for Tubi. The ease of access is always going to be the biggest winner for the average viewer. Plus the fact that it’s FREE doesn’t hurt either. At a time where other streaming services are adding ads of their own and increasing their paid tiers to absurd prices, services like Tubi become more and more appealing.

Tubi has come a long way since its days of direct-to-streaming shlock. Sure, there are classics like Child’s Play, Interview with the Vampire, Pumpkinhead, The Descent and Near Dark. But what about some titles that are more off the beaten path? Something to either discover for the first time or to be reminded of its greatness after a long time away from it. Plus, I’ll throw in some fun bonus ones as well since there’s such a wealth of content on the free service.

There will actually be a new video on this film soon on the JoBlo Horror Originals Youtube page. Starring Kiefer Sutherland (RIP Donald), Alexandre Aja is able to bring plenty of violence and trippy visuals to this one. There’s one scene involving Amy Smart that will stick with you for days.

This one has been having a bit of resurgence as it keeps appearing on various TikToks and YouTube Shorts about underseen horror titles. We’ve sure done our part on the JoBlo Horror side and will add this to this list. Clearly inspired by Event Horizon, this is a space nightmare you’re unlikely to forget.

This better be one of those that spurs a bunch of comments going “Hey, that’s not a hidden gem.” But you just never know so I’m making sure to include it since it’s such an impactful film. Great performances and a Fury Road-like momentum of action throughout its runtime, this is one that has to be experienced. And yes, for you subtitle haters, there is a dubbed version available. But why would you ever want to do that to yourself?

Starring Elijah Wood, Rainn Wilson, and Jack McBrayer, there is a lot to like about this dark horror comedy. After a mysterious virus turns children into ravenous monsters, the teachers must band together to take them out. There are some shocking moments and this is just an overall blast of a film.

This one is a little on the slower side but I’ve always really appreciated how much it would fit into the 70’s like a glove. That aesthetic isn’t the easiest to pull off in a convincing way, yet you could almost trick someone into thinking it was actually from that era. Following a modern-day witch as she uses spells for love, gets some unintended consequences from her acts.

Want to see the origins of Art the Clown? Well, this anthology film set at Halloween features Art along with plenty of other messed up stories that involve murder and mayhem. Pair this as a double feature with Michael Dougherty’s Trick r Treat and you’re in for a fantastic evening.

No, we’re not talking about the classic William Friedkin film from 1973. Instead, we’re focusing on the Fox television series that was cut too short. With two very different seasons, this is one of the better Exorcist-related things we’ve gotten for the series. In fact, many consider this to be right in line with the fantastic third film. So give these two seasons a shot and see where Flanagan could possibly go with his sequel.

Here’s a nice little bonus film that most of us should have seen. But if you haven’t, then here’s the perfect opportunity! What better way to celebrate the recent Killer Klowns game than to watch the shock masterpiece? This movie is such dumb fun that it’s perfect for any occasion. As a group of Aliens who look similar to clowns take over a small town, a group of young adults must band together to stop them. Doesn’t that sound like a blast?

Do YOU use Tubi? Did I miss any major hidden gems? Which are some of your favorite horror titles on Tubi? Let us know in the comments!