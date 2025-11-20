The games are going to be different in the new teaser trailer of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Prepare for a new era of the Hunger Games as Lionsgate releases the new teaser trailer for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. You can now see Glenn Close as Drusilla in the film. Producer Nina Jacobson was thrilled to get the iconic actress to play the part, saying, “Glenn Close is a dream Drusilla. She brings so much of her intellect and imagination to each role, creating characters who are unforgettable and iconic. I think Glenn and Francis will have a ball bringing Drusilla from the page to the screen.”

The official press release reads,

THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING revisits the world of Panem and follows young Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) twenty-four years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

Francis Lawrence will direct from a screenplay adaptation by Billy Ray. Color Force’s Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson will produce. Cameron MacConomy will executive produce. The five films in the franchise have taken in over $3.3 billion at the box office.

Sunrise on the Reaping sold 1.5 million copies in its first week on sale in the U.S., U.K., Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The 1.2 million copies sold in the U.S. are twice the first week sales of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and three times the first week sales of Mockingjay.

Sunrise on the Reaping will star Joseph Zada (Invisible Boys) as Haymitch Abernathy, Whitney Peak (Hocus Pocus 2) as Lenore Dove Baird, Mckenna Grace (Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire) as Maysilee Donner, Jesse Plemons (Civil War) as Plutarch Heavensbee, Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Mufasa: The Lion King) as Beetee, Maya Hawke (Stranger Things) as Wiress, Lili Taylor (Daredevil: Born Again 2) as Mags, Ben Wang (Karate Kid: Legends) as Wyatt Callow, Elle Fanning (A Complete Unknown) as Effie Trinket, and Ralph Fiennes (Conclave) as President Snow.

Francis Lawrence, who has helmed every installment of the franchise except for the first movie, will direct Sunrise on the Reaping from a script by Billy Ray based on the novel by Suzanne Collins. The story is set 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games and starts on the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games when 16-year-old Haymitch is unexpectedly chosen. In honour of the Quarter Quell, twice as many tributes will be taken from their homes and sent into a battle for their lives.

The film is the second prequel of the franchise, following The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, which centers on a young Coriolanus Snow. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will hit theaters on November 20, 2026.

Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird and Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Photo Credit: Murray Close

Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy and McKenna Grace as Maysilee Donner in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Photo Credit: Murray Close

Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Photo Credit: Murray Close

