The Madison: Kurt Russell joins Michelle Pfeiffer in Yellowstone spinoff series

It feels like just about everyone has signed up for Taylor Sheridan’s ever-expanding universe of shows, and the latest name to join the fun is ‘ol Snake Plissken himself. That’s right, Kurt Russell has been cast as a series regular on The Madison, one of Sheridan’s many shows in the Yellowstone franchise.

Russell has been mentioned in regards to the Yellowstone spinoff for over a year at this point, but it’s finally official. The show is said to be “ a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana. ” It also boasts quite the cast, with Michelle Pfeiffer starring alongside Patrick J. Adams, Elle Chapman, Matthew Fox, Beau Garrett, Amiah Miller, Alaina Pollack, Ben Schnetzer, Rebecca Spence, Danielle Vasinova, and Kevin Zegers.

It’s not known exactly who Russell would play, but it’s believed that he would play the husband of Pfeiffer’s character.

Another Yellowstone spinoff series featuring Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly as Rip and Beth was announced last year. The Dutton Ranch, “ home to Beth Dutton (Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Hauser), is a testament to the peace they sought, fought for, and nearly died for, as they’ve come to cherish their 7,000-acre land. With tough times and stiff competition, Beth and Rip do what they must to survive, all while ensuring Carter (Finn Little) becomes the man he’s supposed to be. ” It was recently announced that Annette Bening has joined the cast as Beulah Jackson, “ the powerful, cunning and charming head of a major ranch in Texas, ” and that Ed Harris had signed on to play Everett McKinney, a “ weathered veteran and veterinarian who treats animals with compassion and understanding and possesses a good sense of humor. “

There’s also Y: Marshals, a spinoff featuring Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton. The official description reads: “ With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence. ” The series also stars Logan Marshall-Green, Arielle Kebbel, Ash Santos, Tatanka Means, and Brett Cullen. Additionally, a few other members of the Yellowstone cast will be back, as Gil Birmingham, Brecken Merrill, and Mo Brings Plenty will be reprising their roles as Tom Rainwater, Tate Dutton, and Mo, respectively.

What do you think of Kurt Russell joining the cast of The Madison?