Michelle Yeoh stars as an immigrant who challenges a Boston crime family in the action-thriller The Mother

Michelle Yeoh is ready to take on a Boston crime family to protect her two sons in Mélanie Laurent’s action thriller The Mother.

After leading the action-packed Netflix series The Brothers Sun, Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once, Crazy Rich Asians, Gunpowder Milkshake) is ready to throw down again for The Mother, a newly-announced thriller heading to the upcoming EFM (European Film Market) event.

Mélanie Laurent (Diving, Galveston, The Mad Women’s Ball) directs from a screenplay by P.G. Cuschieri (Cut Throat City, The Undercovers, Shadow Ball Rise and the Black Athlete), with the story following an immigrant mother and businesswoman, Ann, who’s trying to make the best life she knows how in America with her beloved family. However, when her two teenage sons find trouble with a dirty Boston cop and a crime ring, their American dream shatters. Ann taps into her wicked past to save her sons, summoning a woman no one expected to come knocking at their door.

Production kicks off this summer with 30West financing the film’s production. Laurent’s latest project will command attention at the upcoming EFM event. Michelle Yeoh is at the top of her game after dazzling everyone with her jaw-dropping performance in The Daniels’ Oscar-winning action-comedy Everything Everywhere All At Once. Anything she touches turns to gold lately, with The Brothers Sun being an absolute blast of action, comedy, and mixed martial arts. If you haven’t watched The Brothers Sun, I highly recommend it. I blazed through the first season in two sittings, and Yeoh’s performance as Eileen ‘Mama’ Sun is priceless.

A trailer for the Jon M. Chu-directed adaptation of Wicked dropped at the Super Bowl this past weekend. Michelle Yeoh plays Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University, an institution of higher education in the city of Shiz in Gillikin, the northern province of Oz. The cast of Wicked includes Ariana Grande as Glinda, Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, and Ethan Slater as Boq, with Jeff Goldblum playing the Wizard of Oz. The presentation is a two-part theatrical event, with films debuting in theaters on Christmas 2024 and 2025.

